Mike Francesa is a maestro with the snow blower

Peter Ackerman | Asbury Park Press

The most up-to-the-minute data has the Long Island area getting somewhere in the range of 9-10 inches of snow on Sunday.

WFAN legend Mike Francesa — if he has not escaped to sunshine in Florida — is presumably having a ball as a result.

“I love my snow blower,” the big guy said in a 2014 video recirculated by the great Funhouse. “It’s one of my favorite things, to get a lot of snow and use the snow blower. I have a great snow blower. … It’s a great machine. It’s powerful, it can shoot that stuff a mile.”

It doesn’t get on the air, OK.

Francesa first informed the world of his prowess in 2011. He conceded he was initially intimidated by his powerful machine, but that he conquered his fears and had it “purring like a kitten

“I became one of the gifted guys at using a snow blower,” he said then. “I make designs now with the snow. I am there now.”

Good news given the “tricky” driveway at Francesa’s home. “It’s a hard kind of surface,” he said.

“Guys who are real snow blowing guys know that you’ve got to shift it and shoot it straight, then shoot it here, shoot it there. It’s a technique. There’s an art to doing it.”

Back after this.