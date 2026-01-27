Titans hire former Giants coach Brian Daboll as OC

Syndication: The Record

Former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll won’t be out of work for long. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Titans are set to hire Daboll as the offensive coordinator alongside the recently hired Robert Saleh. However, Schefter also added this would only be the case if Daboll wasn’t named new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brian Daboll was 2-8 with the Giants in 2025 before being fired in November. He was 20-40-1 in three-plus seasons, even going 9-7-1 in his first season in 2022. That was enough for a Wild Card spot, and New York upset the Minnesota Vikings before falling to the Eagles in the Divisional Round. It was still enough to earn Daboll the AP Coach of the Year honors, but it all went downhill from there.

Between injuries to Daniel Jones at quarterback, losing Saquon Barkley to the rival Eagles in free agency, and continued poor play from the offensive line, Daboll was gone almost as soon as he arrived. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka became interim head coach and went 2-5 to finish the season. New York has since hired former Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Meanwhile, Daboll’s entering what could be a pretty plum situation in Tennessee despite chairman Amy Adams Strunk’s unimpressive run. The Titans went 3-14 last season and were pretty forgettable, firing second-year coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start. Assistant and former Chargers coach Mike McCoy took over and went 2-8 the rest of the way.

However, the Titans do have reigning No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at quarterback. He wasn’t particularly impressive as a rookie, but still deserves the benefit of the doubt. He still has time to experience a turnaround, like Panthers QB and former top pick Bryce Young did last season. All Ward really needs is a competent group of receivers alongside tight end Chig Okonkwo.

Furthermore, Saleh could be a great hire in Nashville. He was 20-36 in three-plus seasons with the Jets before being fired after a 2-3 start in 2024, not exactly solid coaching numbers. Except, Saleh managed back-to-back 7-10 seasons with Gang Green. Renowned draft bust Zach Wilson started the most games at QB both years, largely thanks to Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles in Week 1.

That’s pretty impressive, considering the Jets are about on the Titans’ level as pertains to competence. They just went 3-14 in their first year with Aaron Glenn and need help on both sides.

But anyway, back to Daboll. Depending on how the Titans draft in April, his efforts could yield immediate results. With the right mix of young, durable offensive lineman and a pair of sure-handed wide receivers, Tennessee could improve fairly soon. Especially if Saleh can manage to overachieve like he did with the Jets.

Most importantly, though, Brian Daboll has a long and successful track record as an offensive assistant. He was reigning MVP Josh Allen’s first OC in Buffalo, spending four years together before the Giants hired him. Daboll also won five Super Bowl rings thanks to two stints working with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Now add his winning a national championship as Alabama’s OC in 2017.

And even if the Raiders do offer him their head coaching position, Brian Daboll should turn it down. Mark Davis is just as incapable of building a winning team as his father was in his later years. The smarter, stabler move would be to spend a year with Saleh and the Titans and see if he can untap something in Ward. If only just to brighten his reputation after things went so south and so fast with the Giants.

He has the quarterback and the clean slate. If he can get the right personnel on Draft Day, all the better. One way or another, expect to see Brian Daboll in a Titans hoodie a bunch next season.