Giants ‘not at all concerned’ with John Harbaugh’s Ravens end

One aspect of Harbaughmania has been surprising: The lack of interest in what exactly happened in Baltimore.

New Giants coach John Harbaugh — as far as we can tell — has yet to be asked about or comment on the Ravens firing him after 18 seasons. And it certainly seems like there is some there there. Owner Steve Bisciotti was not shy about making it clear he sacked the coach, making no effort to spin it as a mutual parting. The league-owned NFL Network also reported Harbaugh lost the locker room — which was disputed by ESPN — and there had long been whispers of some sort of disconnect between Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But there has been nary a peep about how Harbaugh became available to the Giants. The focus has solely been on fawning over him and planning parades. This may be a reason for that, according to The Post.

The Giants ownership group of John Mara, Steve Tisch and Chris Mara were not at all concerned with what went wrong in Baltimore. They wanted Harbaugh and made him an unyielding priority. What is good for one team is not always good for another. The Giants hope Harbaugh is instantly good for them the way (Mike) Vrabel has been instantly good for the Patriots.

A lot to unpack here.

Everyone is going to try to draw potential parallels between the Giants and Patriots over the next two weeks. If the Pats could go 4-13, then pair a promising second-year quarterback with a successful new coach and immediately reach the Super Bowl, why can’t Big Blue do the same? Which is fine. But Vrabel’s firing in Tennessee seemed far more attributable to the questionable decision-making of Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk than his own flaws. She did just hire ex-Jets coach Robert Saleh, after all. Whereas Harbaugh was decisively dumped by an owner with a lengthy and steady track record. Just because the Titans screwed ups or used bad logic does not mean the Ravens did the same.

It is also hard to believe the Giants did not at least ask Harbaugh for his perspective on what happened in Baltimore. That would seem like a basic topic to touch on during the run-up to his hire. Especially since he seems set to import the bulk of his Ravens coaching staff. It is not breaking news that Harbaugh would bring in his known friends and trusted agents, to borrow terms used by his brother Jim. It is understandable he would want his guys as he embarks on rebuilding and remaking the Giants. And the profession is powered by cronyism and nepotism, after all. But it a bit striking to watch a fired coach bring along all the guys who were present when he got fired. At least it is unless Harbaugh has a good explanation for it all.

Which, to be fair, he may have provided the Giants. If so, great. But if they did not even ask? It seems risky. It is not just a fun fact that no coach has won a Super Bowl with two teams. Mike Holmgren and Bill Parcells may have gotten close, but Pete Carroll, Mike Ditka, Jimmy Johnson and George Seifert all flopped to varying extents. You just hope the Giants did not rush in with blinders on and miss something that will come back to haunt them. And, unfortunately, the last decade-plus of organizational incompetence suggests that could very well be the case. Those things don’t get fixed overnight, no matter who you hire.