Best NJ Online Casino Bonuses Available For New York Residents

The state of New York currently has legislation on the table that would call for legalizing online casinos.

However, whether it will pass is a larger issue.

For those awaiting New York online casinos, it still could be a while before that’s a reality. In the meantime, NY residents can make the journey across the border and enjoy New Jersey online casino options.

You don’t have to be a NJ resident in order to use their available online operators, but you do have to be located within the state while using the iGaming app of your choice.

Each operator has their own respective welcome bonus offer to new customers, so it’s good to know what’s available if you are thinking about diving in to The Garden State.

Hollywood Casino with 1x Wagering Requirement Bonus

One of the top available NJ online casino bonus code offers comes from Hollywood Casino.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Wager $5+ & Get $50 in Credits AND 50 Bonus Spins!



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY GET $50 CREDITS & 50 SPINS GET OFFER NOW

With our Hollywood Casino promo code “ESNY”, new users can get $50 in PENN Play Credits and a 50 bonus spins to use on the online slot Huff N’ Even More Puff by spending just $5 on casino games.

What makes the offer even more enticing is that the bonuses carry just a 1x wagering requirement. That means any winnings that come from the bonus credits or bonus spins are credited directly to your account and available for withdrawal.

This is a promo code offer that doesn’t require a lot of commitment for New York residents looking to try out a new online casino.

Bonus Spins, 24-Hour Losses Back at Hard Rock Casino

Another top offer in New Jersey comes from Hard Rock Bet Casino.

HARD ROCK BET

CASINO Offer T&Cs

Deposit $10+ & Get 200 Bonus Spins on Huff N' More Puff and Up To $1,000 Back in Casino Bonus!



Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC. All Rewards issued as non-withdrawable site credits. $10+ deposit required for 200 Bonus Spins for Huff N' More Puff™ only. Up to $1,000 back in casino bonus if player has net loss on slots after first 24 hours. Casino Bonus credit has a 1x wager requirement. Must be 21+ and physically present in NJ to play. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.

GET 200 SPINS + UP TO $1,000 BACK! GET OFFER NOW

With this Hard Rock Bet Casino offer, new users that deposit $10 or more will get 200 bonus spins to use on Huff N’ More Puff as well as their first 24-hour losses back, up to $1,000 in casino credits.

The 24-hour net losses will count toward online slots only. Table games played will not apply to the total. Should you have any net losses following the 24-hour period, you will receive that total back in bonus credits. Adding to the strength of this offer is that those refund credits have just a 1x wagering requirement.

DraftKings Casino Offers 500 Spins, up to $1K Back

One of the biggest names in online gambling, DraftKings Casino, also has a great bonus offer for New Yorkers to enjoy.

DRAFTKINGS CASINO Offer T&Cs Get 500 Casino Spins on Cash Eruption Games & 24-Hour Lossback Up To $1,000 in Casino Credits Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV) or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). 21+. Physically present in MI/NJ/PA/WV only. Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. New customers only. Must opt-in to each offer. LOSSBACK: Min. net loss of $5 on eligible games to earn 100% of net losses back for 24 hours following opt-in. Max. $1,000 issued in Casino Credits for select games that expire in 7 days (168 hours). SPINS: Min. $5 in wagers req. Max. 500 Casino Spins for featured game. Spins issued as 50 Spins/day upon login for 10 days. Spins expire 24 hours after issuance. $0.20 per Spin. Game availability may vary. Rewards are non-withdrawable. Terms: casino.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM ET.

UP TO $1,000 LOSSBACKUP TO $1,000 PLAY NOW

This DraftKings Casino welcome bonus gives users 500 spins to use on the Cash Eruption series, as well as 24-hour insurance, up to $1,000 in casino credits. All you have to do is make $5 in wagers to receive the spins and start your 24-hour window.

The casino spins come in 50-spin increments over 10 days of logging in, while the refund credits have just a 1x playthrough requirement as well.

BetPARX Casino With 24-Hour Protection

Another online casino with 24-hour insurance is betPARX Casino.

BETPARX CASINO NJ

New Users Get a Bonus Back Up to $1,000! + $50 Bonus Credits for a featured slot



LOCK IN PROMO SIGNUP OFFER GET UP TO

$1,000 BACK PLAY NOW

With this betPARX Casino promo offer, new users will receive their first 24 hours of losses back in credits, up to $1,000. You will also receive a $50 bonus credit to use on the slot game Triple Cash Eruption.

During your 24-hour window, all betPARX casino games are eligible to determine your net losses, including table games. The $50 bonus comes in five, $10 increments that all have to be used on the featured slot game.

The $50 bonus funds carry just a 1x wagering requirement, while the refund credits hold a 5x wagering requirement.

Spins Giveaway and Deposit Match at bet365 Casino

Another popular operator in New Jersey is bet365 Casino. They feature a welcome bonus with multiple offers available.

BET365 CASINO Offer T&Cs Get Up To 500 Spins When You Sign Up at bet365 Casino with the 10 Days of Spins! Min $10 in lifetime deposits required. Offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering a bet365 account. Reveal prizes of 5, 10, 20 or 50 Spins; 10 spins on Spins reels available within 20 days, 24 hours between each spin. Max. prize, game restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply.

OF SPINS 10 DAYSOF SPINS UP TO 500 SPINS! BET NOW

Using the bet365 Casino promo, users will get to take part in a 10-day free spins giveaway. Just log-in on 10 different days over a maximum 20-day span to be taken to a series of buttons. Choose one of the buttons each day to see how many free spins you win. You can win 5, 10, 20, or 50 spins each day for a maximum of 500 spins.

The second part of the welcome offer is a 100% deposit match, up to $1,000 in credits. The bonus spins don’t have any kind of playthrough requirement, but the deposit match has a 25x playthrough requirement.

500 Spins, $500 Bonus Available at PlayStar Casino

One of the unique online casinos in New Jersey is PlayStar Casino. This operator has a dual-reward bonus offer available.

PLAYSTAR CASINO

Get a 100% Deposit Match Up To $500 + 500 Free Spins!



CLAIM HERE SIGNUP PROMO

UP TO $500 DEPOSIT MATCH + 500 FREE SPINS PLAY NOW

With the PlayStar Casino NJ promo code, new users will get a deposit match, up to $500, in bonus funds. The minimum deposit must be at least $20.

On top of that, once you’ve wagered $20 or more at PlayStar Casino you will receive 100 free spins. Another 200 spins will be issued when you make your second and third deposits of at least $20 each. Altogether, you can receive 500 bonus spins.