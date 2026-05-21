Atlantic City Casino Revenue Up 4% After $235.6 Million In April
The nine Atlantic City casinos reported $235.6 million in revenue for the month of April. That was an 11.7% increase compared to a year prior ($211.0 million).
Last month’s solid numbers have helped push the nine casinos to being 3.9% up through 2026 when compared to a year ago.
Through four months, Atlantic City casinos have tallied $888.5 million in revenue. At this point in 2025, they had recorded just $855.4 million.
How April Atlantic City Casino Revenue Played Out
Last month saw eight of the nine Atlantic City commercial casinos show revenue growth year-over-year.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa led the way by a wide margin, bringing in $67.0 million, which was nearly $22 million ahead of Hard Rock Atlantic City.
Here’s a look at how each casino fared in April compared to a year ago.
|Atlantic City Casino
|April 2026 Revenue
|April 2025 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
|$67,017,226
|$58,550,695
|14.5%
|Hard Rock Atlantic City
|$45,329,570
|$41,546,099
|9.1%
|Ocean Casino Resort
|$36,576,257
|$30,614,319
|19.5%
|Caesars Atlantic City
|$19,333,938
|$14,653,065
|31.9%
|Harrah’s Atlantic City
|$16,472,556
|$16,333,628
|0.9%
|Tropicana Casino & Resort
|$15,967,742
|$15,749,867
|1.4%
|Resorts Casino Hotel
|$13,235,971
|$12,174,416
|8.7%
|Bally’s Atlantic City
|$10,907,230
|$10,273,137
|6.2%
|Golden Nugget
|$10,738,509
|$11,067,562
|-3.0%
|Totals
|$235,578,999
|$210,962,788
|11.7%
Yearly Revenue Surges in April
While Atlantic City casino revenue has been up in three of the fourth months for 2026, April marked the biggest gap between 2026 and 2025 yet.
That helped push the yearly revenue sum to just under a 4% difference through the first third of the year.
|Month
|2026 Revenue
|2025 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|January
|$213,318,458
|$210,057,707
|1.6%
|February
|$202,913,058
|$203,473,581
|-0.3%
|March
|$236,686,515
|$230,892,371
|2.5%
|April
|$235,578,999
|$210,962,788
|11.7%
|Totals
|$888,497,030
|$855,386,447
|3.9%
The first third has typically been the weakest stretch for Atlantic City casinos, while the next four months have been their peak for driving revenue. To already be up 3.9% on last year is a good sign for the nine brick-and-mortar casinos outperforming what they did in 2025 with $2.89 billion in revenue.
Where Atlantic City Compares to Online Casinos
Last year marked the first time that the collective New Jersey online casinos finished with more gaming revenue than the Atlantic City casinos.
A record-setting December for iGaming pushed it to $2.91 billion in 2025, just ahead of the $2.89 billion from Atlantic City casinos.
Thus far in 2026, iGaming is getting off to a big lead.
|Month
|Atlantic City Casinos
|NJ Online Casinos
|January
|$213,318,458
|$258,884,323
|February
|$202,913,058
|$251,849,785
|March
|$236,686,515
|$272,059,416
|April
|$235,578,999
|$263,100,610
|Totals
|$888,497,030
|$1,045,894,134
Atlantic City hasn’t been within much reach of the NJ online casinos thus far in 2026. The retail sector was also slightly behind iGaming in 2025 through four months, but not quite to this degree.
Last year, Atlantic City recorded $284.1 million in revenue for July and $311.9 million in August. Those are marks that online casinos have yet to hit in New Jersey, but are moving toward it.
It appears as if Atlantic City will need more record-setting months to have a chance to contend with iGaming in 2026.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.