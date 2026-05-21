Atlantic City Casino Revenue Up 4% After $235.6 Million In April

The nine Atlantic City casinos reported $235.6 million in revenue for the month of April. That was an 11.7% increase compared to a year prior ($211.0 million).

Last month’s solid numbers have helped push the nine casinos to being 3.9% up through 2026 when compared to a year ago.

Through four months, Atlantic City casinos have tallied $888.5 million in revenue. At this point in 2025, they had recorded just $855.4 million.

How April Atlantic City Casino Revenue Played Out

Last month saw eight of the nine Atlantic City commercial casinos show revenue growth year-over-year.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa led the way by a wide margin, bringing in $67.0 million, which was nearly $22 million ahead of Hard Rock Atlantic City.

Here’s a look at how each casino fared in April compared to a year ago.

Atlantic City Casino April 2026 Revenue April 2025 Revenue Percentage Change Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa $67,017,226 $58,550,695 14.5% Hard Rock Atlantic City $45,329,570 $41,546,099 9.1% Ocean Casino Resort $36,576,257 $30,614,319 19.5% Caesars Atlantic City $19,333,938 $14,653,065 31.9% Harrah’s Atlantic City $16,472,556 $16,333,628 0.9% Tropicana Casino & Resort $15,967,742 $15,749,867 1.4% Resorts Casino Hotel $13,235,971 $12,174,416 8.7% Bally’s Atlantic City $10,907,230 $10,273,137 6.2% Golden Nugget $10,738,509 $11,067,562 -3.0% Totals $235,578,999 $210,962,788 11.7%

Yearly Revenue Surges in April

While Atlantic City casino revenue has been up in three of the fourth months for 2026, April marked the biggest gap between 2026 and 2025 yet.

That helped push the yearly revenue sum to just under a 4% difference through the first third of the year.

Month 2026 Revenue 2025 Revenue Percentage Change January $213,318,458 $210,057,707 1.6% February $202,913,058 $203,473,581 -0.3% March $236,686,515 $230,892,371 2.5% April $235,578,999 $210,962,788 11.7% Totals $888,497,030 $855,386,447 3.9%

The first third has typically been the weakest stretch for Atlantic City casinos, while the next four months have been their peak for driving revenue. To already be up 3.9% on last year is a good sign for the nine brick-and-mortar casinos outperforming what they did in 2025 with $2.89 billion in revenue.

Where Atlantic City Compares to Online Casinos

Last year marked the first time that the collective New Jersey online casinos finished with more gaming revenue than the Atlantic City casinos.

A record-setting December for iGaming pushed it to $2.91 billion in 2025, just ahead of the $2.89 billion from Atlantic City casinos.

Thus far in 2026, iGaming is getting off to a big lead.

Month Atlantic City Casinos NJ Online Casinos January $213,318,458 $258,884,323 February $202,913,058 $251,849,785 March $236,686,515 $272,059,416 April $235,578,999 $263,100,610 Totals $888,497,030 $1,045,894,134

Atlantic City hasn’t been within much reach of the NJ online casinos thus far in 2026. The retail sector was also slightly behind iGaming in 2025 through four months, but not quite to this degree.

Last year, Atlantic City recorded $284.1 million in revenue for July and $311.9 million in August. Those are marks that online casinos have yet to hit in New Jersey, but are moving toward it.

It appears as if Atlantic City will need more record-setting months to have a chance to contend with iGaming in 2026.