New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Reaches $263.1 Million in April

April was another steady month for New Jersey online casino revenue.

Last month, The Garden State produced $263.1 million in iGaming revenue, up 11.9% from April 2025’s $235.2 million.

The month-to-month change was a slight dip of -3.3%, but March nearly reached an all-time record for NJ online casinos at $272.1 million.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for April 2026

Here’s a look at how each operator fared in April compared to last year. Data is provided by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement website.

Online Operator April 2026 Revenue April 2025 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $58,880,209 $52,823,086 11.4% DraftKings $41,936,312 $46,900,275 -10.6% BetMGM $32,741,223 $29,646,598 10.4% Borgata $22,361,349 $20,761,081 7.7% Caesars Palace $18,666,838 $16,517,405 13.0% Hard Rock Bet $19,457,618 $11,542,383 68.6% Fanatics $15,752,363 $7,357,000 114.1% BetRivers $11,339,594 $7,619,555 48.8% Golden Nugget $11,038,679 $9,965,243 10.8% Bally $5,516,323 $5,292,205 4.2% bet365 $3,531,414 $2,307,819 53.0% PlayStar $3,083,827 $2,639,826 16.8% Hollywood Casino $2,173,888 $2,567,920 -15.3% Ocean $2,229,420 $1,927,667 19.3% BetParx $2,557,031 $1,206,640 111.9% Resorts $2,110,279 $1,842,071 14.6% PartyPoker $1,421,357 $1,695,935 -16.2% Tropicana $1,528,154 $2,483,157 -38.5% Pala/Stardust $1,400,746 $1,342,424 4.3% Mohegan Sun $1,316,985 $1,031,427 27.7% WSOP $926,010 $1,026,662 -9.8% PokerStars $7,684 $1,254,709 -99.4% Jackpocket $1,103,454 $1,402,913 -21.3% Monopoly $1,179,628 $1,352,607 -12.8% Wheel of Fortune $763,105 $756,817 0.8% Betinia $3,262 N/A N/A Resorts World $3,858 N/A N/A Total $263,100,610 $235,152,883 11.9%

FanDuel Casino retains its lofty lead in the state when it comes to revenue at $58.9 million in April. That was nearly $17 million more than the rest of the field.

DraftKings Casino continued a bit of a concerning trend, as it saw year-over-year decline of a significant margin in April. Last month, DraftKings produced $41.9 million for second place in the state, but that was down 10.6% compared to the $46.9 million in 2025.

A couple of operators doubled their revenue total compared to a year ago. Fanatics Casino jumped from $7.4 million in April 2025 to $15.8 million last month. The other operator was betPARX Casino, which jumped from $1.2 million last year to $2.6 million last month.

April marked the NJ online casinos surpassing $1 billion in revenue for April.

Currently, through the first four months of 2026, New Jersey has amassed $1.05 billion in iGaming revenue. That is up 15.1% compared to where it was in 2025.

What this also indicates is that New Jersey is well on its way to its first $3 billion revenue year for its online casinos. In 2025, New Jersey amassed $2.91 billion in revenue, a new record for the state by 22%.

While the growth rate has been much less throughout 2026, not reaching 12% over the last two months, it still will push New Jersey to a new record by a comfortable amount.

The state is still likely to see some new monthly revenue records throughout the next eight months, so the current pace of $3.15 billion should be an easy target to reach.

Other April 2026 Revenue Notes

Here’s a few other notes from New Jersey’s online casino revenue report: