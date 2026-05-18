New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Reaches $263.1 Million in April
April was another steady month for New Jersey online casino revenue.
Last month, The Garden State produced $263.1 million in iGaming revenue, up 11.9% from April 2025’s $235.2 million.
The month-to-month change was a slight dip of -3.3%, but March nearly reached an all-time record for NJ online casinos at $272.1 million.
Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for April 2026
Here’s a look at how each operator fared in April compared to last year. Data is provided by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement website.
|Online Operator
|April 2026 Revenue
|April 2025 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|FanDuel
|$58,880,209
|$52,823,086
|11.4%
|DraftKings
|$41,936,312
|$46,900,275
|-10.6%
|BetMGM
|$32,741,223
|$29,646,598
|10.4%
|Borgata
|$22,361,349
|$20,761,081
|7.7%
|Caesars Palace
|$18,666,838
|$16,517,405
|13.0%
|Hard Rock Bet
|$19,457,618
|$11,542,383
|68.6%
|Fanatics
|$15,752,363
|$7,357,000
|114.1%
|BetRivers
|$11,339,594
|$7,619,555
|48.8%
|Golden Nugget
|$11,038,679
|$9,965,243
|10.8%
|Bally
|$5,516,323
|$5,292,205
|4.2%
|bet365
|$3,531,414
|$2,307,819
|53.0%
|PlayStar
|$3,083,827
|$2,639,826
|16.8%
|Hollywood Casino
|$2,173,888
|$2,567,920
|-15.3%
|Ocean
|$2,229,420
|$1,927,667
|19.3%
|BetParx
|$2,557,031
|$1,206,640
|111.9%
|Resorts
|$2,110,279
|$1,842,071
|14.6%
|PartyPoker
|$1,421,357
|$1,695,935
|-16.2%
|Tropicana
|$1,528,154
|$2,483,157
|-38.5%
|Pala/Stardust
|$1,400,746
|$1,342,424
|4.3%
|Mohegan Sun
|$1,316,985
|$1,031,427
|27.7%
|WSOP
|$926,010
|$1,026,662
|-9.8%
|PokerStars
|$7,684
|$1,254,709
|-99.4%
|Jackpocket
|$1,103,454
|$1,402,913
|-21.3%
|Monopoly
|$1,179,628
|$1,352,607
|-12.8%
|Wheel of Fortune
|$763,105
|$756,817
|0.8%
|Betinia
|$3,262
|N/A
|N/A
|Resorts World
|$3,858
|N/A
|N/A
|Total
|$263,100,610
|$235,152,883
|11.9%
FanDuel Casino retains its lofty lead in the state when it comes to revenue at $58.9 million in April. That was nearly $17 million more than the rest of the field.
DraftKings Casino continued a bit of a concerning trend, as it saw year-over-year decline of a significant margin in April. Last month, DraftKings produced $41.9 million for second place in the state, but that was down 10.6% compared to the $46.9 million in 2025.
A couple of operators doubled their revenue total compared to a year ago. Fanatics Casino jumped from $7.4 million in April 2025 to $15.8 million last month. The other operator was betPARX Casino, which jumped from $1.2 million last year to $2.6 million last month.
April marked the NJ online casinos surpassing $1 billion in revenue for April.
Currently, through the first four months of 2026, New Jersey has amassed $1.05 billion in iGaming revenue. That is up 15.1% compared to where it was in 2025.
What this also indicates is that New Jersey is well on its way to its first $3 billion revenue year for its online casinos. In 2025, New Jersey amassed $2.91 billion in revenue, a new record for the state by 22%.
While the growth rate has been much less throughout 2026, not reaching 12% over the last two months, it still will push New Jersey to a new record by a comfortable amount.
The state is still likely to see some new monthly revenue records throughout the next eight months, so the current pace of $3.15 billion should be an easy target to reach.
Other April 2026 Revenue Notes
Here’s a few other notes from New Jersey’s online casino revenue report:
- The state produced $52.0 million in gross revenue tax through iGaming and another $6.6 million in Investment Alternative Tax, leading to $58.6 million in total back to the state.
- PokerStars Casino wrapped up its time in New Jersey in April. The online casino ceased operations and partnered up with FanDuel to continue its online poker brand. PokerStars amassed just under $3 million in online casino revenue this year before closing operations.
- There has been no word on a replacement for PokerStars with the license from Resorts Casino now available to go to another operator.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.