Novig Promo Code ELITE50: Get $50 Bonus for Cavaliers vs. Knicks, NBA Playoffs Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to face the New York Knicks, new customers can take advantage of a valuable welcome offer with Novig promo code ELITE50. By activating a Novig promo code and making a simple $5 purchase within the platform, users automatically receive $50 in Novig coins to use for making upcoming predictions. Click here to start signing up.

This bonus provides immediate value that can be applied to this Eastern Conference NBA matchup, as well as any other NBA, NHL, or MLB game scheduled throughout the rest of the week. As a prediction market platform, Novig provides players with tons of different ways to get in on the action.

Novig Promo Code ELITE50 Offers $50 Bonus

Novig Promo Code ELITE50 New User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 19, 2026

For sports fans looking to get in on the action during the upcoming clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, the current Novig promo code provides an excellent starting point. This welcome offer is strictly available to new Novig users, allowing first-time customers to maximize their initial experience on the platform.

To qualify for the bonus, simply register for a new account and make a qualifying $5 spend within the app. Once completed, you will automatically receive $50 in Novig coins to use across the upcoming sports schedule. Whether you want to back the Knicks on their home floor or predict a standout performance from the visiting Cavaliers, these bonus coins give you plenty of flexibility to explore everything the prediction platform has to offer.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction Preview

Before making your predictions for the upcoming matchup, review the current consensus markets below. While point spreads and individual player prop markets are currently unavailable for this specific game, there is still plenty of value to be found in the total points and standard prediction markets.

Team Spread Total Points Cleveland Cavaliers (Away) +6.5 (+100) O/U 216.5 New York Knicks (Home) -6.5 (-103) O/U 216.5

The Over (216.5)

If you are looking to utilize your Novig promo, the most compelling trend for this matchup points directly to the total. The over has hit in four of the Cavaliers’ last five playoff games. On the other side of the court, the over has also hit in four of the Knicks’ last six games, as well as four of their last five matchups when playing as the favorite.

Matchup Angles

New York is a strong home favorite, backed by dominant team metrics throughout this postseason. However, Cleveland could be a live underdog for those seeking alternative angles; the Cavaliers are an impressive 4-1 against top-10 scoring defenses over their last five games.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code ELITE50

Ready to jump into the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to get started: