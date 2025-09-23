Report: Jaxson Dart to Make First Giants Start vs. Chargers in Week 4

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New QB in New York:

A QB change: Giants are planning to start rookie Jaxson Dart on Sunday vs. the Chargers, sources told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/PwYApMCoN7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2025

If wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when. This was consensus going into the 2025 season, and while Russell Wilson played well in Dallas, two duds against the Chiefs and Commanders was enough for Brian Daboll to make a change.

At Jerry World, Wilson went 30 for 41 for 450 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. That was good enough for a 123 QB rating.

In the other two games combined, Wilson finished 35 for 69 for 328 yards, 0 TDs, and two picks. Neither performance topped a 60 QB rating.

In all three games, he’s run for 94 yards on 16 carries, breaking off at least one 10+ yard run in each outing.

But it was clearly not enough and now he takes a seat on the bench for Jaxson Dart, who begins his NFL starting career with a home game against the unbeaten 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers.