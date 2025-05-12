Get $200 in bonus bets by using the DraftKings promo code and placing a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, or any other market across the sportsbook.







DraftKings Promo Code for Celtics-Knicks Game 4

You can secure your $200 in bonus bets by placing a qualifying wager on any market for Celtics-Knicks. Some markets to bet include the spread, moneyline, total and player or game props.

As an example, maybe you believe that the Celtics are going to build off of their dominant Game 3 performance and tie up the series with a win in Game 4. To take advantage of this offer for new customers, you will then place a bet of $5 or more on the Celtics moneyline. You will then be rewarded with your $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome –even if things look like Game 2 — of your qualifying wager.

DraftKings will then instantly give you eight bonus bets that are worth $25 each. Your qualifying wager does not need to be settled for you to get your reward. You will then be able to use those bonus bets on other markets for Celtics-Knicks, or other markets across DraftKings Sportsbook. You will have seven days to use these bonus bets before they expire.

Other NBA Playoff Offers

DraftKings Sportsbook also has various other offers running for the NBA Playoffs on Monday, May 12. One is the No Sweat Bet, where you can opt-in and apply your No Sweat Token to an NBA Same Game Parlay.

If you lose a bet that you applied your No Sweat Token to, you will be given your stake back in the form of a bonus bet. To use this offer, your parlay needs to have at least three legs, and the total odds needs to be +100 or higher.

DraftKings is also giving profit boosts for every game of the NBA Playoffs. Opt-in to get the NBA Profit Boost Pack for May 12. You will then receive two Profit Boost Tokens. One is for Celtics-Knicks, and the other is for Wolves-Warriors.

The profit boosts vary, and the tokens are eligible to be used on same game parlays of at least three legs for both matchups. The total odds have to be at least +300 for each same game parlay.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

DraftKings will require you to upload all of your personal information when setting up your account. That information includes your legal name, age, mailing address, current location, the DraftKings promo code, and all of your banking information.

Use a secure payment method, like a debit card, credit card or online bank to make an initial $10 deposit. That is the minimum deposit to start your account, and you will then be able to place your qualifying wager of $5 or more.

Once you place your qualifying wager, you will instantly receive your $200 in bonus bets. They are given to you in the form of eight $25 bonus bets. The bets can be used on markets across DraftKings Sportsbook. The bonus bets will be valid for seven days. After seven days, any of the unused bonus bets will expire.