The New York Knicks made the Eastern Conference Semifinals an underdog story by winning an overtime stunner over the Boston Celtics in Game 1. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 29 points as Boston missed three after three, blowing a 20-point lead.

Game 2 at TD Garden figures to be a lot different. The Celtics will reset and refocus, even if they’re a little banged up. Big man Kristaps Porzingis is sick but expected to play. Shooter Sam Hauser, however, is banged up with a sprained ankle.

Game 1 gave the fans a classic. Game 2, on the other hand, will be a grudge match.

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TruTV, Max

Betting Line: Knicks +10.5, O/U 211.5

Key Matchup: Mikal Bridges vs. Derrick White. The Knicks’ iron man can be streaky when it comes to scoring, but always seems to show up when it matters. This was Bridges in Game 1, when he stole the ball in the final seconds to keep Boston from taking a final shot. The downside, Bridges was guarded heavily all night and shot only 3 of 13 from the field with just eight points and a pair of threes.

Of course, improving on an awful Game 1 won’t be an easy task. Bridges figures to be guarded by the pesky White, a great three-and-D himself who can take over a game with one shot. It won’t be easy, but Bridges needs to figure out how to fight past that lockdown D and create some offense for himself.

Otherwise, the Knicks could be in for a long Game 2.

X-Factor: Karl-Anthony Towns. Considering the Celtics were without the 7-foot-3 Porzingis’ length in the second half of Game 1, Towns still had a fairly quiet evening. The Knicks’ star big man managed just 14 points with 13 rebounds, not sinking a single three-pointer.

Even if Porzingis plays in Game 2, however, it’s clear he’s not feeling his best and not producing as a result. Towns should be playing the bully in the paint and simply willing himself to a 20-10 game. It’s that or hope OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson each have monster games again.

Predicted Knicks starters: Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF), Karl-Anthony Towns (C)

Predicted Celtics starters: Jrue Holiday (PG), Derrick White (SG), Jaylen Brown (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF), Kristaps Porzingis (C)

Prediction: Sorry, Knicks fans. Boston isn’t losing at home twice. The Celtics will come out hot and control the game from the opening tip. The Knicks will keep it close at times, but forget any extended runs that truly threaten Boston. Betting Celtics and the over should be a winner on New York Sports betting apps. Celtics 115, Knicks 103