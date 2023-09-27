The Mets debuted a gigantic new scoreboard at Citi Field this year. While it’s had some moments that haven’t been ideal, watching things on the screen has definitely gotten a lot easier. This is also a primetime setup to play Mario Kart.

Once construction of the scoreboard was complete, New York posted a viral clip on X prior to Opening Day of them using it to play Mario Kart. As it turns out, that wasn’t just a one-time thing.

The Mets and Marlins went through a long rain delay on Tuesday night before eventually postponing the game. There have been a couple of pictures circulating around the interwebs of the screen once again being used for Mario Kart:

citi field has resorted to mario kart 😭 pic.twitter.com/867JhKl7PN — krissy🍀dj stewart fan account (@krissyy_elyse) September 27, 2023

They have to do something to pass the time, right?

As a ’90s kid who grew up playing Mario Kart, this will always be awesome. But, little did I know that this is the preferred way to pass the time during rain delays for the Citi Field staff. A quick search on X showed this also happened back in June when the Mets and Blue Jays were stuck in a rain delay:

I don’t know if there was any announcing of the race going on last night, but there better have been.

For the sake of this being New York’s final 2023 homestand, though, let’s hope this doesn’t need to happen again. New York’s final six games will first include three against the Marlins, who are fighting for the Wild Card spot. Then, they’ll welcome the Phillies to town. Philly will probably treat it as a tune-up after officially clinching a postseason berth on Tuesday.

