The Giants are coming off a thrilling win over the Cardinals, one in which they needed to pull off the biggest comeback in franchise history to defeat a team that’s clearly tanking.

They scored 31 points in the second half and Daniel Jones exploded for 380 total yards and three total touchdowns. It was a much different two quarters than the previous six, which saw opponents outscore the Giants 60-0.

Fans should be much more relieved following the come-from-behind victory after a dreadful first 90 minutes of the season that warranted much criticism. But it seems Kayvon Thibodeaux wants any critical fans to, as his teammate would put it, stay on that side of the table.

Kayvon Thibodeaux speaks on the mixed reactions received from fans: "Even early in the game our own fans are booing us and giving up on us… you start to realize that the only people that matter are the people in the room and the people who are really here for us, is us." pic.twitter.com/rw1uWY68Z6 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 19, 2023

“Every fan just wants to be a part of a winning team. So even early in that game our own fans are booing us and giving up on us. And as soon as we start to win, now everybody’s cheering, everybody’s excited, everybody wants to get jerseys signed,” Thibodeaux told the media Tuesday. “It’s a tough situation but you start to realize the only people that matter are the people in the room, and the people who are really here for us, is us. And as long as we continue to focus on that and continue to control the narrative and keep pushing forward, we’ll be all right.”

Thibodeaux has been virtually invisible on the stat sheet through two games (one pressure, one quarterback hit, zero sacks). And the Giants truly needed him to step up in the absence of outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari against Arizona, only for him to record just a single pressure. So he already deserves flack for his lack of production as a No. 5 draft pick in his second season.

Now add this quote, and things might really crumble if he continues to struggle on Thursday against the 49ers. The fans are already concerned about Thibodeaux’s play. Now he’s treading murky waters by at least appearing to call them out. And it’s not like that kind of move has gone over well in this city (SEE: the Francisco Lindor-Javy Baez and Julius Randle thumbs-down fiascos).