The Jets pulled off an overtime win for the ages when a Xavier Gipson punt return for a touchdown shocked the Bills on national television last Monday. But they’ve had to deal with reality since Tuesday morning. Aaron Rodgers is out for the year and this is once again Zach Wilson’s team, as the young quarterback was back in the starting lineup for Sunday’s matchup against the Cowboys.

Needless to say, the Week 2 contest wasn’t anything like the opener. The Jets lost 30-10 behind three Wilson interceptions, already bringing his season total to four in two games.

The offense, mind you, gained just a measly 215 total yards. And one of its top playmakers already seems disgruntled.

Breece Hall had only 4 carries for 9 yards. He didn't seem happy with his workload. He told reporters: “I mean, I only got four touches. That’s why we struggled. It is what it is. We just got down early today and just abandoned the run. That type of stuff happens. You feel like… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 18, 2023

What’s amazing is that this was the most hyped Jets team of all time. A future Hall of Fame quarterback combined with a playoff-caliber roster and incredible defense. And in two weeks, we have a season-ending injury for Rodgers, a rough start for Wilson, and a star running back who’s already unhappy after just two games back from an ACL tear recovery.

On top of what Breece Hall told reporters, the second-year back also tweeted and deleted four football emojis (the number of carries he earned). And cornerback Sauce Gardner apparently deleted his Twitter (X) account. So take that how you will.

Update: #Jets RB Breece Hall tweet-then-deleted a tweet with 4 football emojis 🏈, possibly referencing only getting 4 carries during the #Cowboys loss Things might be getting messy in New York…https://t.co/pa5QgXkXup pic.twitter.com/Qd5ALIknkT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2023

Nonetheless, this isn’t great. Especially when you consider the direction this franchise was headed entering the season.

Star players already seem unhappy less than a week after the sensational Week 1 victory. And it has the opportunity to spiral even more out of control. The Jets play the Patriots, Chiefs, Eagles, and Chargers — all playoff contenders — in four of their next six games. If Robert Saleh’s men are expressing frustration now, to the point where a star player is complaining about a lack of reps after just one loss, there’s going to be major problems if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle and the team falls to 2-6 or 3-5.

