Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was cut by the Arizona Cardinals last May. That put the now 31-year-old on the open market. He eventually signed a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. That wasn’t his preferred destination at the outset of free agency, though. There were four teams on his wishlist, and the Giants were on it.

New York and the other three weren’t interested in signing him, and he’s still sounding a little bitter about it. Here’s what he said in an interview with GQ:

“I’m very grateful for where I am, I think I made the best decision,” he says. “But when you’re a player and some people feel like they’re great without you, and then you see what they have on paper, or you see what they do, you mark those games down, as a competitor. I can’t wait to play em and, honestly, try my best to crush they a**.”

Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me,” he says, finally. “Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. Giants didn’t want me. S**t. Who else ain’t want me? San Fran ain’t want me.”

Who can blame him, right? After a surprise postseason appearance in 2022 and an offseason full of upgrades around quarterback Daniel Jones, expectations are high this year for Big Blue. Of course Hopkins would want a slice of that.

Instead of entertaining the idea of signing Hopkins, the Giants traded for Darren Waller, drafted Jaylin Hyatt, and signed Parris Campbell. New York also re-signed Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepard in addition to getting Wan’Dale Robinson back from injury (eventually).

All pro athletes are highly competitive. Some play better with a chip on their shoulder. So, these organizations saying “Thanks, but no thanks” to Hopkins will probably be a good thing for Tennessee in 2023. Unfortunately for D-Hop, though, he won’t get to play any of them this season. He’ll just have to settle for a Pro Bowl-caliber year to stick it to everyone.

