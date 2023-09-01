If you’re a Yankees fan in need of something to look forward to this month, it should be watching the young kids in the big leagues. In addition to Anthony Volpe, Everson Pereira, and Oswald Peraza, we’ll also see Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells. It’s evaluation time in the Bronx, and Hal Steinbrenner wants the evaluation to happen both on and off the field.

Mark Didtler of the Associated Press shared some interesting quotes from the Yankees’ owner. He’s looking forward to seeing what the kids have to offer instead of just trading them away like New York has in recent years:

We’ll learn a lot in September and we’ll learn a lot in the spring. That’s why I didn’t want to trade these guys away at the trade deadline. We’ve traded away too many guys the last few years. So, I think it will be exciting.

The Bombers enter September with a 65-69 record. They’ll likely miss the postseason for the first time since 2016. Even worse, though, is New York could finish with a losing record for the first time since 1992. As you can imagine, Steinbrenner would like some more answers about the Yankees’ entire operation.

That extends beyond the field and into the front office:

We’re going to take a very deep dive into everything we’re doing. We’re looking to bring in possibly an outside company to really take a look at the analytics side of what we do. Baseball operations in general. We’re going to have some very frank conversions with each other. This year was obviously unacceptable.

Around the time of the trade deadline, reports surfaced that there wouldn’t be any significant changes if the Yankees missed the playoffs. However, it seems like Hal Steinbrenner has changed his mind. The combination of no playoffs and possibly finishing with a losing record is just too much to handle, I guess.

Those changes may not include either manager Aaron Boone or general manager Brian Cashman losing their jobs. But based on what we just saw happen with the Mets’ front office, significant changes can come in other areas.

We’ll just have to see what happens and how serious the Yankees are about getting to the bottom of this after a disaster of a 2023 campaign.

