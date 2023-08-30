The Yankees will call up prospects Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells as early as Sept. 1. Longtime insider Hector Gomez reported Dominguez’s promotion, while The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner reported Wells’.

SOURCE: Jasson Domínguez could make his MLB debut on Friday. A person very close to the player informed me that Jasson called his mother to take a flight tomorrow and be present at his debut with the #Yankees. pic.twitter.com/1M3TkrteHF — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) August 30, 2023

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com later confirmed that Dominguez would indeed debut in Houston on Friday.

Dominguez, 20, is a switch-hitting outfielder who has hit .444 with a 1.124 OPS in eight Triple-A games this year. He has hit .266 with 15 home runs across Double and Triple-A this year and is batting .348 since July 1. Dominguez has also been in the Yankees organization since age 16, when he signed a record $5.1 million contract in international free agency.

Wells, a former college star at Arizona, could be the team’s catcher of the future. A lefty bat, he has only improved his defense behind the plate in the minors and has hit .243 with 17 home runs across three levels in 2023.

These are the latest moves in the Yankees’ newest youth movement. Earlier this month, the team called up outfield prospect Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza.

This is exactly what the Yankees should be doing in wake of this terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad season. It’s now about letting the kids play and seeing how the team’s player development down on the farm translates to the majors. Pereira, in particular, has been the everyday left fielder since getting the call.

And though Pereira has only hit .107 in eight games, this is part of the process. Young players need the opportunity to adjust to major league pitching and not be on an immediate time crunch upon debuting. This means giving them permission to fail, even if it makes for an ugly stat sheet.

Better yet, the Yankees are calling up their youngsters ahead of a weekend series with the hated Houston Astros. Let’s see if the newest class of Baby Bombers can punch the defending champs in the mouth.