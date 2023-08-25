It was a good 4,000-year run.

We are witnessing the demise of sport, according to The Post’s Phil Mushnick. And Giancarlo Stanton is partly to blame.

As a local example, it’s inspired by the enablers of Giancarlo Stanton.

With the ill-advised $218 million Yankees purchase, Stanton now is batting .204 and often appears to not give a rat’s renal gland about winning, be it through jogging or walking to the closest base or through striking out, which this season he has done in 30 percent of his at-bats while only trying to hit home runs.

To adopt a blank and vacant expression is an essential requisite to enduring Giancarlo Stanton Syndrome.

Why waste your anger and frustration on what can be changed, but not by you? You don’t count.

By now, no one who is responsible for the removal of sports from our sports much cares if you’re appalled by what they’ve done.

This is the part where we point out anything and everything related to sports makes more money these days than ever imagined. And people are more in-tune with them than ever before. But anyway.

The full Mushnick screed can be found here. It is the usual paint-by-numbers piece. Betting, booze, complaining about on-field celebrations, a racially-tinged comment, et cetera. Mike Francesa and John Sterling evaded a mention, so we assume they’ll be mentioned in Sunday’s column. Back after this.

