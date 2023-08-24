Someone’s head will have to roll.

The Yankees are expected to make a big firing — at least bigger than hitting coach Dillon Lawson getting canned at the All-Star break — after this brutal 2023 season, according to NJ.com columnist Bob Klapisch.

And no, it will not be the guy moist Bombers fans want gone.

Sources within the organization have indicated someone has to be sacrificed for the debacle. And it won’t be (general manager Brian) Cashman.

So who? Klapisch — who previously reported manager Aaron Boone’s sacking was a “foregone conclusion” — continues to hammer that possibility. He acknowledges Boone has seemed more at-ease in recent days, but reports it is “highly unlikely” the manager has been assured of his return in 2024. Could it be that he has come to peace with his imminent pinstriped demise? Moreover, Cashman did not exactly throw Boone a life preserver during his come-to-Jesus press conference on Wednesday, saying everyone would be evaluated after the season.

That said: The Yankees can probably find a way to scapegoat someone other than Boone in a somewhat-legitimate way. Maybe they clean house in the scouting department. Perhaps they fumigate the medical and training staff. Or find a way to trade Giancarlo Stanton out of town.

Do not discount the Yankees’ ability to get creative. After all, how else does owner Hal Steinbrenner remain devoted to Cashman?

