The Jets continued their preseason slate with game No. 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t play so it was the Zach Wilson show for a third straight matchup. And while he only played the first half, Wilson continued to show progress after two forgettable seasons.

That, and more, from Saturday night’s game:

Zach the playmaker? We all know how disastrous Wilson’s career has been. The kid went from the No. 2 overall draft pick and the new face of the franchise to Rodgers’ backup in two years. Quite the journey.

But Wilson’s reduced role and guidance from Rodgers seems to be working. Because the kid looks way more comfortable than he ever has. Even in a brand-new offense under Nathaniel Hackett.

Wilson was on the field for five offensive possessions Saturday night (although one ended after one play when running back Bam Knight lost a fumble). The kid completed nine of 13 throws for 70 yards during that span. And it was the simple throws that Wilson made, important throws that he failed to remain consistent with over the last pair of seasons. Not downfield shots, but quick slants to maintain a rhythm within the passing game. He connected with undrafted rookie receiver Jason Brownlee on two: both first downs for gains of eight and 26. He additionally went through his progressions and hit Allen Lazard for 16 yards on a big 3rd-and-5 conversion.

To top things off, Wilson executed an incredible 35-yard scramble, escaping the backfield and using that elusiveness that made him such an intriguing draft prospect.

The kid has a long way to go and won’t be getting too many regular-season reps unless there’s an injury (all of Florham Park is hoping this isn’t the case). But there’s still the opportunity for the 24-year-old to grow and bounce back in his career — this preseason has shown that the potential is still there.

Becton’s night. Mekhi Becton earned in-game reps at right tackle for the first time this preseason and held up well. While the fourth-year player insisted he’s a left tackle — and only a left tackle — in a deleted tweet from May, Becton has begun work on the other side.

And he could eventually be a legitimate right tackle option if he continues to develop. I mean, do they have many other choices? There’s no way he’s not more talented than Max Mitchell and Billy Turner, and fourth-round rookie Carter Warren isn’t ready for a starting role.

Becton is coming off back-to-back knee injuries and has played just one game in two years. So he still needs to prove he can assume an entire game’s worth of reps and he’s only been working with the second-team offense. But he’s at least progressing.

Defensive standouts. Defensive end Bryce Huff continues to impress and forced an early third-down fumble of Bucs quarterback Kyle Trask (Tampa Bay recovered). Huff was statistically one of the more consistent pass rushers in the league last year and continues to defy the odds as a former undrafted free agent.

The Jets will have a few options with Huff ahead of the regular season. They could keep him as a reliable and talented depth piece in what’s a deep defensive end room. Despite Huff’s talent, guys like Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, and rookie Will McDonald figure to have larger roles. Huff as the fourth- or fifth-best pass rusher on a roster is pretty eye-opening.

Or, they could trade him if they’re confident in the potential return. If there’s going to be talent wasted due to a lack of snaps, it might be better for the team to earn back draft capital.

Safety Ashtyn Davis also impressed in Saturday’s matchup and finished with five tackles (three for a loss) in the first half. The fourth-year player, fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster, showed great pursuit in his ability to get to the backfield and proved he could be a depth option at strong safety.

Davis was on the field for 75% of the team’s special teams snaps last year, so there’s value in keeping him on the roster. And his productive defensive play will only help his case.