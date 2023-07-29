Being a quarterback in the NFL is hard, regardless of the team we’re talking about. But like with most things in pro sports, expectations are a little higher and the criticism gets a little louder in New York. That’s why being the NY Giants quarterback isn’t for the faint of heart.

Daniel Jones gave us a glimpse of what he was capable of in 2022. Big Blue is hoping for that and more after agreeing to a four-year, $160 million extension this past offseason. But before Jones and Co. take the field in 2023, let’s take a quick stroll down memory lane.

We’ll look at single-season and all-time Giants quarterback records for the following categories: completion percentage, passing yards, rushing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, Quarterback Rating, and game-winning drives.

Single-season records had to include at least 10 games played, while all-time records needed to include at least two seasons. All stats are from Pro-Football-Reference.

Completion percentage

Single-season record: Daniel Jones, 2022: 67.2%

All-time record: Daniel Jones, 2019-22: 64.0%

Have whatever criticisms you want of Danny Dimes. When it comes to completing his passes, though, Jones has done it better than any other Giants quarterback in team history. We’re obviously only basing this off four seasons and things can change moving forward. But the man can find his pass-catchers.

Passing yards

The 2011 #NYGiants were carried by Eli Manning: • 4,933 Passing Yards | 29 TD | 16 INT

• 15 4th Qtr Touchdowns (NFL Record)

• 6 4th Qtr Comebacks

• Postseason: 1,219 Passing Yards (NFL Record) Super Bowl XLVI MVP #FutureHOFer #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/EFZoqRGf3E — Giants Fans Online (@NYGFansOnline) June 21, 2020

Single-season record: Eli Manning, 2011: 4,933 yards

All-time record: Eli Manning, 2004-19: 57,023 yards

It was only a matter of time before we saw Eli Manning here. Based on his longevity with Big Blue, he’s going to be in first place by a wide margin for multiple categories. When looking at career passing-yard leaders in Giants history, he’s got a stranglehold on the record for quite some time.

The next closest is Phil Simms, who collected 33,462 passing yards during his Giants career.

Rushing Yards

Single-season record: Daniel Jones, 2022: 708 yards

All-time record: Daniel Jones, 2019-22: 1,708 yards

His nickname is Danny Dimes, but Jones knows a thing or two when it comes to running with the football. That was clearly on display in 2022 when New York’s wide-receiver room was stripped bare because of injury and underperforming veterans (i.e. Kenny Golladay).

Passing touchdowns

Single-season record: Y.A. Tittle, 1963: 36 touchdowns

All-time record: Eli Manning 2004-2019: 366 touchdowns

Y.A. Tittle is an A+ football name, in my humble opinion. His 36 tuddies in 1963 is the number to shoot for in any given season. But once again, Manning’s longevity gives him a huge lead in the all-time standings. Phil Simms is the next-closest signal-caller with 199.

Rushing touchdowns

Daniel Jones SECOND rushing touchdown of the game! pic.twitter.com/3zEinlIMTp — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 2, 2022

Single-season record: Daniel Jones, 2022: 7 touchdowns

All-time record: Daniel Jones, 2019-22: 12 touchdowns

There goes that man again. With all those rushing yards he accumulated last season, you knew he was going to rack up some touchdowns in the process. It’s pretty crazy that after just four seasons, he already owns the single-season and all-time Giants records.

Everything else is gravy from here when it comes to using his legs. They don’t call him “Vanilla Vick” for no reason, ya know.

Quarterback Rating

Few Daniel Jones highlights from todays practice pic.twitter.com/2BjODoN5r1 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 18, 2022

Single-season record: Y.A Tittle, 1963: 104.8

All-time record: Daniel Jones, 2019-2022: 86.5

Given his general struggles through the first three years of his NFL career, it’s interesting to see Jones with the best career QB rating in Giants history. However, it’s also a testament to how he’s found ways to continually improve since his rookie campaign.

Game-winning drives

Eli Manning: All time QB rankings: Yards: 9th

TDs: 10th

Completions: 9th

Attempts: 8th

Comebacks: 14th

Wins: 11th

Game Winning Drives: 11th And… Playoff wins: 8

Super Bowls: 2

Super Bowl MVP’s: 2 This is the resume of a future Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/ZtBSekUBm6 — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) February 15, 2022

Single-season record: Eli Manning, 2011 and 2016: 6 game-winning drives

All-time record: Eli Manning, 2004-2019: 37 game-winning drives

Manning reigns supreme in yet another Quarterback statistic. None of these numbers are surprising, either. The next-closest QB to Manning on the all-time list for game-winning drives is Charlie Conerly, who finished with 19.

