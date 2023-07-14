FanDuel has seemingly regained control of New York online sports betting.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported $238.02 million in total handle for the week ending July 9 and $22.8 million in gross gaming revenue. This translated into more than $11.6 million in taxes for the state.

FanDuel New York reported $94.67 million in online sports betting handle for the week and $10.7 in gross gaming revenue. It has topped DraftKings in total online sports betting handle and gross gaming revenue for the last two weeks.

FanDuel Regains Control

DraftKings had topped FanDuel in total online sports betting for the weeks ending June 11, June 18, and June 25, the first weeks the operator has ever topped FanDuel since the Empire State’s launch in January 2022.

The New York State Gaming Commission releases handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, Resorts World Bet, and BetRivers NY at the conclusion of each week.

Here are the handle breakdowns for the nine sportsbooks for the week ending July 9:

FanDuel : $94,677,864

: $94,677,864 DraftKings : $81,832,098

: $81,832,098 Caesars : $28,672,082

: $28,672,082 BetMGM : $32,475,913

: $32,475,913 BetRivers : $8,907,716

: $8,907,716 PointsBet : $3,298,393

: $3,298,393 WynnBET : $1,789,439

: $1,789,439 Resorts World : $913,211

: $913,211 Bally Bet: $0

Bally Bet ceased operations on June 22 while it transitions to Kambi’s sports betting platform. It will likely come back online before the year is out.

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since New York’s Jan. 8, 2022 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $10 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $10,309,657,303

: $10,309,657,303 DraftKings : $7,783,864,891

: $7,783,864,891 Caesars : $3,961,514,740

: $3,961,514,740 BetMGM : $2,012,957,477

: $2,012,957,477 BetRivers : $675,444,351

: $675,444,351 PointsBet : $607,688,183

: $607,688,183 WynnBET : $151,018,601

: $151,018,601 Resorts World : $90,818,907

: $90,818,907 Bally Bet: $16,370,924

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of July 9, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $22,775,055 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $11.61 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $10,700,410

: $10,700,410 DraftKings: $7,822,683

$7,822,683 Caesars: $2,108,049

$2,108,049 BetMGM : $1,126,184

: $1,126,184 BetRivers : $604,689

: $604,689 PointsBet : $225,622

: $225,622 WynnBET : $112,369

: $112,369 Resorts World: $75,049

Bally Bet: $0

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8, 2022 launch: