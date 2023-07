Giancarlo Stanton has struggled with the Yankees this season, but turned back the clock in his first at-bat on Saturday.

Facing Cubs lefty Drew Smyly, Stanton uncorked a hanging sinker for one of his vintage long home runs. The ball hit off of the face of the third deck in left field, traveling 447 feet. The exit velocity was a scorching 118.1 mph.

The Yankees lead the Cubs 1-0 in the second inning.