After surprising just about everyone in the NFL with their performance in 2022, head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants have a lot to prove this fall.

But regardless of what happens, it looks like Big Blue finally has the structure in place they need to move forward as an organization. While he only has one year under his belt as a head coach, Daboll looks like the real deal. After all, he completely changed the culture in the Giants’ locker room in the span of one season.

New York went through quite a few failed head coaching experiments before landing on Daboll. Once Tom Coughlin’s tenure was done, the following were all given the keys to the Giants:

Ben McAdoo

Steve Spagnuolo

Pat Shurmur

Joe Judge

Yea, none of those guys worked, but Daboll looks like the NFL’s next great coach. The Giants should probably trade him at some point. Wait, what?

On a recent episode of Fox Sports 1’s “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd, Jason McIntyre proposed a scenario where the Los Angeles Chargers make a trade with the Giants for Daboll:

Cowherd disagreed with this idea. However, he certainly didn’t react in a way where he felt like it was absolutely crazy. I was looking for a Stephen A. Smith type of reaction to that idea.

As John Fennelley at USA Today‘s Giantswire said, there’s a bit of precedent when it comes to a coach getting traded. Similar to what we saw recently with the Broncos making a trade with the Saints for Sean Payton, the coach that gets dealt usually isn’t actively on the sideline.

So, no — this will almost assuredly never happen. Let’s just hope it’s the last time we hear of an idea as outlandish as this.

