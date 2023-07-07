Francisco Lindor
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are back…we think?

They’ve won four straight, have won two straight series after not winning one in over a month, and are amid a blowout victory over the Diamondbacks that would complete a sweep.

And Francisco Lindor is on a tear.

The star shortstop just missed the cycle in the eighth inning of Thursday night’s game in Arizona. After mashing two triples, a single, and a home run, he missed a surefire double.

But that’s right before he smacked a single for his first career five-hit game:

If the Mets win (and let’s not totally write off an abysmal collapse), they’d be 41-46, with three games upcoming against the struggling Padres, who have lost seven of 11.

A slight pre-All-Star break resurgence could be in order.

Ryan Honey
Ryan Honey is a staff writer and host of the Wide Right Podcast.

