The Mets are back…we think?

They’ve won four straight, have won two straight series after not winning one in over a month, and are amid a blowout victory over the Diamondbacks that would complete a sweep.

And Francisco Lindor is on a tear.

The star shortstop just missed the cycle in the eighth inning of Thursday night’s game in Arizona. After mashing two triples, a single, and a home run, he missed a surefire double.

But that’s right before he smacked a single for his first career five-hit game:

Needing a double, Francisco Lindor narrowly missed hitting for the cycle with a line-drive *just* foul down the right-field line. Later in the at-bat, he laced a single to right. Lindor will have to settle for a 5-for-5 day for now, with a homer, two triples and two singles. pic.twitter.com/DgC8H1jmsY — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 7, 2023

If the Mets win (and let’s not totally write off an abysmal collapse), they’d be 41-46, with three games upcoming against the struggling Padres, who have lost seven of 11.

A slight pre-All-Star break resurgence could be in order.