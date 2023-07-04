The Mets are finishing off what’s been a disappointing first half of play with a six-game West Coast road trip. But after winning two straight for the first time in a couple of weeks, maybe now is the time things start turning around? Their first stop is in the desert to face the Diamondbacks.

Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like at the moment.

Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. ET: Kodai Senga vs. Zach Davies

The theme for Kodai Senga in this start will be the same as most of his others — try to get deeper into the game. He’s tossed 102 pitches in each of his last two starts but has failed to record at least six innings. In his last start against the Brewers, Senga allowed two runs on five hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts in five innings.

Zach Davies has had a rough start to his season, as it includes a 6.54 ERA in his first nine starts. Over a three-start stretch between June 13th and 23rd, the righty allowed 18 earned runs in 10.2 innings. He bounced back in his most recent appearance against the Rays, tossing seven shutout innings on two hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. In his only start against the Mets in 2022, Davies allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits, one walk, and two strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. ET: Max Scherzer vs. Tommy Henry

Could Max Scherzer be a trade chip if the Mets don’t start winning? It’s possible, especially since he’s turned his own season around after a slow start. His last three starts have resulted in a 2.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 innings. Max last faced the team he made his MLB debut with in 2021, and he’s historically torched them. He’s 8-0 with a 2.38 ERA against Arizona in 72 innings of work.

Tommy Henry’s last five starts have shown quite the progression. He allowed 10 earned runs across nine innings against the Nationals and Phillies before allowing four over his most recent 18 innings of work. This will be his first career start against the Mets.

Thursday at 9:40 p.m. ET: TBD vs. Ryne Nelson

The Mets haven’t yet officially announced a starter for Thursday’s finale. Once they do, we’ll update it here.

Ryne Nelson has a 4.67 ERA across 17 starts, but his last three have been quite good. Across 19.1 innings, Nelson has twirled a 2.33 ERA with 18 strikeouts while holding opposing hitters to a .537 OPS. The second-year hurler will be facing the Mets for the first time in his career. He’ll also try to get going in Arizona — Nelson owns a 6.04 career ERA at Chase Field, compared to a 2.47 mark on the road.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.