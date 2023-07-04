John Sterling has no problem taking baseballs off the ol’ cabeza, but the football Giants are here to help as well.

The Yankees’ legendary play-by-play voice received a special 85th birthday present Tuesday: A Big Blue helmet after taking a foul ball off his eye a few weeks back.

The @Giants ‘ John Mara sent John Sterling a helmet for his birthday to keep him safe from future foul balls in the booth. pic.twitter.com/tVDXsKHrym — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) July 4, 2023

From last month:

[Sterling] took a foul ball off his head in the ninth inning of the Bombers’ 3-1 win over the Red Sox on [June 10] in the Bronx. And then Sterling, who is 84 years young, just kept on rolling despite a little blood being shed in the press box — and having just returned from an illness.

“Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me, I didn’t know it was coming back that far!” Sterling said.

“So once again, it’ll be a 3-2 …”

Also of note: Yankees television voice Michael Kay got close enough to Sterling in the Yankee Stadium press box to take this photo. Which is of note! If you recall:

Craig Carton just delivered some tremendous New York sports media — and Yankees — gossip.

The WFAN afternoon drive host said Bombers television voice Michael Kay and radio voice John Sterling are now “at war” after an incident at a recent team event.

(…)

Kay and Sterling were taking turns introducing Yankees players at the May 10 event. They were working opposites sides of the dais. They then got down to the final two players. The cadence was Sterling, then Kay. Sterling was supposed to introduce reliever Ron Marinaccio. And Kay was supposed to introduce team captain and slugger Aaron Judge to wrap things up.

And then Sterling went rogue and introduced Judge, leaving Kay to introduce Marinaccio.

Kay and Sterling have made up after their alleged falling-out, presumably. Or Sterling gave him an atomic wedgie shortly after this tweet was sent. Back after this.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.