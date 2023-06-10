We try to keep things PG here, but in this case we must make an exception.

John Sterling is a fucking warrior.

The Yankees’ radio play-by-play voice took a foul ball off his head in the ninth inning of the Bombers’ 3-1 win over the Red Sox on Saturday night in the Bronx. And then Sterling, who is 84 years young, just kept on rolling despite a little blood being shed in the press box — and having just returned from an illness.

Ow!! Ow!! Ow!! It really hit me, I didn't know it was coming back that far! pic.twitter.com/MRMdpVcZBX — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) June 11, 2023

“Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me, I didn’t know it was coming back that far!” Sterling said.

“So once again, it’ll be a 3-2 …”

From The Athletic:

A foul ball hit Sterling in the head in the ninth inning of a 3-1 win over Boston. Justin Turner’s foul ball in a 3-2 count with a runner on first base and two outs against Yankees reliever Clay Holmes spun back over the netting behind home plate and then soared into the radio broadcast booth.

The baseball struck Sterling in the left eyebrow. Aside from “a little bit of blood,” Sterling said he was fine.

“I’m not going on the IL,” he said.

Kings do kingly things. This is yet another reason why the man belongs in Cooperstown. And, God willing, remain behind his microphone for years to come.

We would like to see Michael Kay take a baseball off his skull and still finish the game.

