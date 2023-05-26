Before getting a breather on Monday and hosting the Phillies at Citi Field on Tuesday, the Mets must first finish their current road trip. That’ll happen in Denver as they face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like.

Friday at 8:40 p.m. ET: Max Scherzer vs. Connor Seabold

Whether it was an injury scare or suspension, Max Scherzer has dealt with his fair share of inconsistency when it comes to taking the ball every fifth day. Thankfully, he’s looked more like himself the last two times he’s toed the slab. The right-hander has allowed just one run on five hits, three walks, and 11 strikeouts in his last 11 innings. And most importantly — no homers.

Connor Seabold has split his time between the Rockies’ rotation and bullpen. Neither situation has gone particularly well, but his ERA has been worse as a starter (6.50) compared to being a reliever (5.27). It’ll be his first chance to face the Mets, as he enters with a 10.13 ERA over his last two starts.

Saturday at 9:10 p.m. ET: Justin Verlander vs. Chase Anderson

Justin Verlander started the Mets’ last homestand terribly, allowing six runs in five innings. And then he ended it superbly, allowing just one run in eight innings on Sunday Night Baseball. JV is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 34.1 innings vs. the Rockies, but this will be his first appearance against them since 2018.

Chase Anderson started his year with the Tampa Bay Rays but just landed with Colorado. The beginning of his tenure has been a good one, as he owns a 1.69 ERA over his first 10.2 innings. He’s faced the Mets 11 times in his career, most recently in 2021. Anderson posted a 1-1 record with a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings against New York that season.

Sunday at 3:10 p.m. ET: Tylor Megill vs. Austin Gomber

Tylor Megill will hope to do what Verlander just did during the Mets’ last homestand. He began New York’s road trip by allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits (two homers), two walks, and five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Megill’s only other career start against Colorado came earlier this month at Citi Field. He allowed three runs on six hits in 4.2 innings while taking the loss.

Austin Gomber has won each of his last three decisions. The most recent one came against the Miami Marlins on May 23rd. However, his season-long ERA is still at 6.48 over 10 starts. Gomber owns a 2.57 lifetime ERA against the Mets, which includes a quality start and victory when these teams faced off in Flushing a couple of weeks ago.

