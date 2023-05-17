The Mets have finally put together an inspiring victory during the 2023 season. It was made possible by a terrific start from Kodai Senga, as well as home runs from Mark Vientos, Francisco Alvarez, and a walk-off shot from Pete Alonso.

It was an absolute moonshot, too. Just look at this thing — it traveled 416 feet into the second deck with an exit velocity of 112.3 mph:

GET KNOCKED DOWN, GET BACK UP! PETE ALONSO WALKS IT OFF WITH A 3-RUN HOMER! pic.twitter.com/x9njGXxtxJ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 18, 2023

This capped the Mets’ third comeback of the night. They fell behind 2-0 before Vientos brought them back even. New York was then down 5-2 with two outs in the ninth before Alvarez tied things back up. And then it happened again in the 10th inning before Alonso put an end to the nonsense in the bottom half of the frame.

It was the first baseman’s league-leading 15th home run of the season, and second in this series against Tampa Bay. Right after he was done celebrating the victory, the slugger was pulled aside for a brief postgame interview with SNY’s Steve Gelbs on the field.

Just about 99% of the interview included questions and answers you’d expect to hear. Alonso typically drops a “LGM” or “LFGM” at the end of any media availability. He did that here but decided to remind everyone what LFGM stands for (warning: salty language).

The people at SNY are probably still cringing about this, but the heck with it. The past few weeks have been rough on the Mets. They needed a win like this in the worst way, and all that frustration from New York’s recent poor stretch of play came out right there.

Let’s hope this is a “circle this date” moment for manager Buck Showalter’s squad, where they finally turn things around after a tough start to the year.

