The Jets have a new star quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Mecole Hardman are also in town.

General manager Joe Douglas additionally found a new starting pass rusher in Will McDonald and a new starting center in Joe Tippmann.

Yes, it’s a great time to be in Florham Park. But not everyone will get to reap the potential benefits in the regular season

With these new acquisitions come eventual roster cuts. Which current Jets could be saying goodbye to the team this summer?

RB Michael Carter. The Jets’ most talented running back, Breece Hall, is returning from an ACL tear. The team just drafted Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda in the fifth round. Bam Knight is coming off a promising rookie campaign (300 yards and one touchdown in seven games).

This leaves Michael Carter, whose role regressed from 2021 to 2022 (his attempts-per-game mark dipped from 10.5 to 7.1). It’s not like his production was sensational either — Carter rushed for 3.5 yards per carry after averaging 4.3 yards during his ’21 rookie campaign.

The Jets’ prioritization of other running backs, the dip in Carter’s production and role, and the inclusion of a Rodgers-centric offense could edge Carter off the team.

WR Denzel Mims. Part 3 (we think) of predicting Mims’ departure. But we’re pretty sure it might happen this year.

At receiver, the Jets have reigning Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson plus newcomers Lazard, Cobb, and Hardman. Corey Davis could still be cut to save valuable cap space, but head coach Robert Saleh said earlier this month he’ll be a Jet.

That likely leaves one spot left on the final roster. If Mims doesn’t show up in camp, there’s a chance Irvin Charles or Malik Taylor steals his role.

OT Billy Turner. Duane Brown is likely to start at one tackle position if healthy, and the same goes for Mekhi Becton. And the team just drafted Max Mitchell last year and Carter Warren last month.

The Jets will likely max out at four tackles given Becton’s injury woes. But they certainly won’t keep five. That leaves the 31-year-old Turner as the odd man out, which is fine since he was likely brought in for competition and insurance purposes.

S Ashtyn Davis. The Jets had high hopes for Davis, who was a project out of Cal-Berkeley when the team drafted him in the 2020 third round. But his perceived upside hasn’t done him much at the professional level.

Davis’ role significantly dwindled last season. He played only 13 defensive snaps all year after starting 10 games in the secondary the year prior.

It’s clear this regime doesn’t trust Davis like it once did. And it definitely doesn’t trust him as much as it does fellow safeties Tony Adams and Will Parks, who saw more defensive reps in 2022.

