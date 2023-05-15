The 76ers got humiliated by the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. And during the destruction, the Nets’ Ben Simmons decided to throw some Instagram Story shade toward his old team.

Stephen A. Smith was not amused.

“Shameful,” he opined on Monday’s edition of “ESPN First Take” when asked about Simmons’ post.

“One of the most ridiculous, utterly embarrassing moments that he should ever experience. This is a guy that literally treats playing a basketball game as if he’s on the battle lines in the Ukraine fighting against Russia. That’s how scared he is to even play a damn basketball game. And that he’s got the nerve to troll anybody is ridiculous. … The nerve, the unmitigated gall of this modern-day ‘Zoolander’ known as Ben Simmons.”

What an incredible takedown. A highly-questionable geopolitical comparison. A tired, but still solid, pop culture reference. A few SAT words. And impeccable delivery. Mike Francesa and Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo would be proud. Just a great job by Smith.

Our brethren at Crossing Broad have also weighed in on Simmons’ passive-aggressive posting with the aptly-titled “Ben Simmons Might Be an Even Bigger Loser than the Entire Sixers Franchise.” A sampling:

Such a bitter ex. Just lying in the weeds patiently waiting for his time to strike. He’s used to doing nothing in the 4th quarter anyway. Honestly surprised he didn’t throw his back out posting this. The only bigger loser than the entire Sixers franchise is a guy stealing $40 million a year. Because even as bad as James Harden was on Sunday, you still make that trade 10 out of 10 times, and that’s saying something. Also, center your TV dummy. I’m getting tightness in my neck just staring at this picture.

The guy can’t play hoops. But he generates some incredible content.

Ben Simmons checking in pic.twitter.com/9O9rMeMoHP — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) May 14, 2023

