The Yankees began a four-game set against the Twins on Thursday. After two straight losses, things got better on Saturday. New York beat Minnesota 6-1, with the final runs of the afternoon coming off a Giancarlo Stanton double.

Once Big G launched the following pitch from Jorge Alcala, it looked like the ball was destined for the seats. YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay was so sure it was a dinger that he unleashed his trademark home run call.

Hey, it happens to the best of us, right? Once again, it’s hard to blame him after getting a glimpse of the launch angle off Stanton’s bat. It definitely looked like it’d be a homer. He was probably even more convinced while watching Stanton admire his work out of the batter’s box.

What really made this clip great was Kay following his call by saying it was a “long home run” despite it staying in the park. At least he immediately apologized for the fake-out, though!

Kay won’t have to wait too long to call Stanton’s next moonshot. He’s already slugged four in 2023 amid a solid start.

