After a 7-10 season that included six straight losses to end the year, the goal of this offseason was clear for the Jets. Make Zach Wilson the second-string quarterback and bring in a veteran that can get them over the hump.

Team owner Woody Johnson said earlier this offseason that the Jets’ roster is “loaded” and an above-average quarterback is what’s missing. They technically don’t have a solution yet, but it’ll eventually be Aaron Rodgers. Once the trade goes through, New York should be viewed as a contender, right? Not so much, according to free-agent Ndamukong Suh.

He appeared on the Rich Eisen Show recently. Among the topics discussed was Suh’s latest trip into free agency. He’s 36 years old and has been in the league for more than a decade, so Suh will happily wait for the right opportunity. After all, he waited until midseason to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. That worked out since his season ended with a trip to the Super Bowl.

Here’s what he had to say about it (via JetsXFactor):

I don’t know (what my plans will be). It’s got to be, honestly, the right situation. Last year, I waited until the middle of the year. I had a bunch of phone calls before that, even prior to the season… I’ll say this, all options are on the table.

Suh then went on to say this:

I don’t know (about joining the Jets). When Aaron Rogers and that deal transpires, do I think they will be a Super Bowl contender? No. I think Aaron Rodgers is amazing and I think he is a great quarterback. But there are a lot of things that have to transpire to become Super Bowl contenders. I don’t know where their offense is overall right now, and adding just one particular piece, it’s a little bit different.

Ouch, bro. That sounded like it was a little unnecessary, even though he wasn’t wrong. We don’t know if the Jets are interested in Suh, but he was just answering the question asked by Eisen, who is a Jets fan himself.

The Jets will surely hope that adding Rodgers and other offensive weapons will help bring them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. It’s the NFL’s longest postseason drought and everyone in Florham Park wants to see that end sooner rather than later.

Several Jets players are confident it will, including Defensive Rookie of the Year, Sauce Gardner. But, as Suh said, Gang Green will have to do more than just upgrade the quarterback position to make it happen.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.