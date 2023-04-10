The Yankees are rolling, folks. While they’re not beating opponents in the same way the Tampa Bay Rays are right now, winning three straight series to start the year ain’t too shabby.

Aaron Judge is hitting homers and the Bombers are winning. All is right with the world, yes? New York now travels to Cleveland with a 6-3 record to face the Guardians, who have gotten off to a similarly solid start (they’re 6-4). Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like at the moment.

Monday at 6:10 p.m. ET: Domingo German vs. Shane Bieber

There was some good for Domingo German amid his rough 2023 debut against the Philadelphia Phillies. He struck out eight hitters with no walks in just 4.2 innings of work. That was the good part. The bad part was allowing four runs on four hits. He also hasn’t had the best of luck against Cleveland. In four starts (22 innings), German is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.

Shane Bieber hasn’t recorded a decision yet in two starts, but he does have a 2.25 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 10 strikeouts through his first 12 innings of work. The Yankees have seen him pretty well in three previous matchups. Bieber owns a 5.74 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 15.2 innings when facing the Bombers.

Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Hunter Gaddis

Gerrit Cole is off to an excellent start for New York. He’s won both of his starts while posting a 0.73 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 12.1 innings. His 19 strikeouts lead the league, and he probably also leads baseball in terrific hot mic moments. Cole’s most recent appearances against Cleveland came in last October’s ALDS. He started Games 1 and 4 and won both while allowing three earned runs in 13.1 innings with 16 strikeouts.

Hunter Gaddis made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Guardians, and it didn’t go well at all. He tossed 7.1 innings and surrendered 15 runs on 15 hits. He allowed more homers (seven) than strikeouts (five) during this time. Things have been much better in 2023 so far. He’s allowed four runs on six hits in 9.2 innings with no homers allowed.

Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Aaron Civale

Clarke Schmidt has faced the Giants and Orioles and has yet to complete more than four innings in a start. He’s allowed at least three runs on five hits in each start, as well. He’ll be taking the mound at Progressive Field for the first time since blowing the save in Game 4 of the ALDS last October.

Aaron Civale has had one great start and one “eh” start against Seattle to begin 2023. So, he’s probably happy to be facing a different team this time around. The hurler has racked up 26.1 innings in his career against the Yankees. It’s led to a 1-3 record with a 4.78 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.

