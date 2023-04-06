Mike Francesa has seen enough of Aaron Hicks.

The WFAN legend said the embattled Yankees outfielder “has become a nightmare” for the Bombers. And a good amount of the blame belongs with general manager Brian Cashman.

“He should have been gone long ago,” Francesa said on his latest BetRivers podcast. “That’s a Cashman project, a Cashman fave. They used to play him in center (field), waiting for him to hit the occasional home run, walk and play defense. Bottom line is, now that’s over.”

Hicks is 0-for-7 with a walk in eight plate appearances this season. He has become effectively a pinch hitter. And he has been booed mercilessly by Yankees fans as he has become Joey Gallo all over again — except with an even nastier edge.

Francesa said it’s time for the Yankees to be “realistic” about Hicks and third baseman Josh Donaldson, who injured his hamstring Wednesday.

“They’re not going to get anything that they can like with, and that the fans can live with, or maybe even tolerate, out of Donaldson and Hicks,” he said. “They’re subjecting Hicks to a lot of ridicule now, the fans are all over him.

“Hicks wants to be an everyday player. Everyday player? He goes out there and doesn’t do anything. And now, the last two years, you can’t even count on his defense any more. … They need Donaldson and Hicks to be gone.”

