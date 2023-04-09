Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge continued his domination of the rival Orioles with a long home run to center field on Sunday. Statcast measured the solo shot at 416 feet and 105.6 mph exit velocity.

In the eighth inning, Judge added a second solo shot to pad New York’s lead. This one was measured at a much more modest 385 feet and 103 mph off the bat.

Conquerer of Camden 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/72jU4l173a — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 9, 2023

The Yankees lead Baltimore 5-2 in the eighth inning.