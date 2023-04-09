Aaron Judge yankees
Tim Heitman | USA TODAY Sports

Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge continued his domination of the rival Orioles with a long home run to center field on Sunday. Statcast measured the solo shot at 416 feet and 105.6 mph exit velocity.

In the eighth inning, Judge added a second solo shot to pad New York’s lead. This one was measured at a much more modest 385 feet and 103 mph off the bat.

The Yankees lead Baltimore 5-2 in the eighth inning.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR