Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge continued his domination of the rival Orioles with a long home run to center field on Sunday. Statcast measured the solo shot at 416 feet and 105.6 mph exit velocity.
Baltimore Bashin' 👨⚖️#ALLRISE pic.twitter.com/Joyk7uxOQJ
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 9, 2023
In the eighth inning, Judge added a second solo shot to pad New York’s lead. This one was measured at a much more modest 385 feet and 103 mph off the bat.
Conquerer of Camden 👨⚖️ pic.twitter.com/72jU4l173a
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 9, 2023
The Yankees lead Baltimore 5-2 in the eighth inning.