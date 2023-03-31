Baseball is officially back, which means the Mets’ Opening Day dominance continued this week. Even though the first day of the regular season brought unfortunate Justin Verlander injury news, there’s a lot to be excited about in Queens this year.

Some people are so excited that they just can’t hold it in. It’s awesome when talented people express themselves in a certain manner, too. Let’s use Mets fan Jordan Simpson as an example. He was so pumped about the Amazins being back this year that he created his own version of the “Mets on SNY” intro theme song. It’s pretty sweet:

I watch this kind of stuff and instantly feel a little jealous over just how cool/talented they are. Let’s not get it twisted, folks — my last name is Musico, but I don’t really have a musical bone in my body.

I’ve come to terms with it these days. But, it was annoying while I grew up because the first question I’d always get asked was, “Oh, what instrument do you play?”

Enough about me, though, and back to Jordan. I’d love to know how much time it took him to make this TikTok clip. He’s a pro, so probably not long. The breakdown and guitar solo were both great and his wearing different Mets jerseys was a nice touch.

Having one of those being a black Lindor jersey just made it even better. Can’t go wrong with a Pete Alonso royal blue jersey, either.

