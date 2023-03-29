Former Mets infielder — and 2015 postseason hero — Daniel Murphy is headed back to New York to play baseball. No, not for the Amazins, but for the Long Island Ducks.

Yes, seriously. The 37-year-old was at Citi Field last August for Old Timers’ Day. Apparently, that stirred up something inside of him to play for real again.

The Ducks announced their signing of Murphy via press release. Here’s what Murphy had to say about this upcoming opportunity:

This game is part of my soul, and my passion for playing grew as great as ever when I discovered certain things that I believe will enable me to be productive on the field again. I am immensely grateful to Mr. Boulton, Wally Backman, and Michael Pfaff for allowing me to live my dream for a second time.

Competing before the New York fans is an enormous privilege, and I hope that my effort and performance reflect how honored I am to do so. The sincerest thanks from my family and I to the Long Island Ducks for this chance at a new adventure.

Murphy’s last game in the major leagues happened during the 2020 season with the Colorado Rockies. He struggled during the pandemic-shortened schedule, slashing just .236/.275/.333 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 132 plate appearances.

The most productive portion of Murphy’s career came between 2016 and 2018. He spent the majority of this time with the Washington Nationals (as well as half a season with the Chicago Cubs). Across 377 games played, the infielder hit .326/.376/.542 with 60 home runs, 105 doubles, 239 RBI, and 222 runs scored. This included two trips to the All-Star Game, as well as finishing second in 2016 NL MVP voting.

Of course, this peak from Daniel Murphy was kickstarted by his 2015 postseason performance with the Mets. He won NLCS MVP honors while hitting seven homers with 11 RBI and a 1.115 OPS in 64 postseason plate appearances.

Is this the start of a legitimate comeback attempt, or is he just trying to enjoy one more season under the sun before officially closing the book on his playing career? We’ll find out soon enough.

