With Opening Day being two sleeps away for everyone around MLB, one specific thing is flooding the interwebs. That’s right — preseason predictions for the playoffs and eventual World Series champion. While we just shared some not-so-good predictions about the Yankees, we have a good one to share today.

An added bonus is that it comes from an unexpected place: the Boston Globe.

They didn’t act like a bunch of homers, folks. They know the Boston Red Sox aren’t expected to be very good. However, a trendy pick to take the American League East could be the Toronto Blue Jays. They’re fresh off consecutive 90-win campaigns and a trip to the playoffs. They also have a solid young core in place.

But the majority of the Globe’s sportswriters didn’t go that route (as noted by NJ.com). Of the seven writers who participated, five (!) picked the Yankees to win the division again. One also picked New York to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

It wasn’t just a Yankees parade, though. Three writers picked the Mets to win it all. Their predicted matchups for the Amazins in the Fall Classic include the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and the Yankees (which Baseball Prospectus also likes the chances of).

Just like the negative predictions from USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, though, we have to take these with a grain of salt. It’s certainly fun to see a bunch of Boston writers predicting success for the Yankees. But ultimately, it doesn’t mean much. The boys still need to go out and get to work.

