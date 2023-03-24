Anthony Volpe may be the Yankees’ Opening Day shortstop.

This could really happen.

The Bombers’ star prospect has the support of key decision-makers inside the organization, according to The Athletic, and he has a very real shot to make the club and win the job with the team about to head north.

From the report:

And with about a week until Opening Day, Volpe has had some high-level voices inside the organization supporting his candidacy, multiple people with knowledge of the team’s personnel decisions told The Athletic. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Many emphasized the club has been determined to put the best possible team on the field for Opening Day — and that Volpe’s strong debut, coupled with (Oswald) Peraza’s struggles, could put the New Jersey native in the lead.

They cautioned, though, that nothing has been determined yet, and a decision could come down to the last minute with roster construction potentially playing a factor. The Yankees are overflowing with big-league middle infielders, and sending down Volpe to start the season might be their easiest path, buying them time to decide the fates of others.

PLUS: Here’s more Anthony Volpe hype for Yankees fans to enjoy

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been unofficially eliminated from the shortstop derby by all accounts. That leaves Volpe and Peraza. The latter has more experience, the former has had a much stronger spring. It could go either way. And even Volpe does not win, it is only a matter of time before the job is his. That said, all the best to manager Aaron Boone if he has to partly explain a Volpe demotion having anything to do with accounting for Gleyber Torres and/or Josh Donaldson.

Another nugget from the report: Harrison Bader’s oblique injury could help Volpe get over the line. The former Delbarton star stole 50 bases in the minor leagues last year; the Yankees could use that speed with Bader on the injured list to open the season.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Yankees great Reggie Jackson details feud with Thurman Munson

• Jets’ Mekhi Becton appears ready to protect Aaron Rodgers

• Giants are clearly all-in on Darren Waller staying healthy

• Mets’ attempt to grow team’s brand has extended to college students

• MLB to bat boys and bat girls: Move fast or get the hell out

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.