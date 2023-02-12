The Captain is back in the building. That is, the TV studio. Former Yankees captain and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will join FOX MLB’s television crew.

FOX announced the hire during its Super Bowl pregame coverage in Glendale.

Derek Jeter introduced to the Fox MLB team. ⚾️📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Xz7uAQybtS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2023

Jeter received a hug from his longtime frenemy Alex Rodriguez, who he’ll join at FOX this season. Just imagine the two of them needling each other to no end during broadcasts, and then add David Ortiz to the mix. The baseball analysis will be hit or miss. The entertainment factor, on the other hand, could be off the charts.

In all seriousness, this is the perfect gig for Derek Jeter at this stage of his post-baseball life. Being a part owner of the Miami Marlins didn’t work out. Something with minimal day-to-day commitments is probably what he needs. There’s no cushier gig than being a former athlete who then earns millions of dollars just for going on TV once a week.

On the whole, this should be a good addition for FOX. Derek Jeter is a name, but isn’t a showman like A-Rod or Big Papi. He’s soft-spoken and yet commands a room. It’s almost as if his playing for two decades and winning five World Series rings is some guarded secret that must be kept quiet. His analysis should thus be thoughtful, insightful and, most important of all, sincere.

And if he can throw in some well-timed barbs at Rodriguez or Ortiz, all the better. The only real mystery is if former White Sox slugger and fellow Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is staying on or leaving the network. Either way, adding Derek Jeter is probably an improvement across the board.

Jeter’s Yankees open the season at home against the San Francisco Giants on Mar. 30. Even better, spring training starts at the end of this week.