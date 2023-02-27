In a potential sign of things to come across the country, the New York State Gaming Commission took steps this afternoon to limit New York online sports betting advertising, marketing, and promotions that target underage individuals and/or college students.

The commission unanimously approved new rules this afternoon to further regulate New York online sports betting advertising to limit exposure to vulnerable populations in the state.

The rules are not in effect yet, as they must first go through a 60-day public comment period. The Commission will revisit at the end of the public comment period.

Providing Safeguards for All New Yorkers

New York online sports betting has been extraordinarily successful during its first year of operation, New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer said.

But, he said, the commission is cognizant that along with the success comes greater potential for problem gambling and irresponsible placing of wagers.

The approved regulations should be an effective first step in making sure some of the state’s most at-risk populations, underage citizens and college students, aren’t being bombarded with sports betting advertisements, he noted.

According to the approved rules, “A casino sports wagering licensee or sports pool

vendor shall not allow, conduct or participate in any advertising, marketing or branding

for sports wagering that is aimed at persons under the wagering minimum age set forth

in Racing, Pari-Mutuel Wagering and Breeding Law section 1332(1).”

Here is what the regulations will further restrict in order to stop the targeting of underage or college gamblers:

New York Moving With The Times?

New York’s eagerness to regulate online sports betting advertisements seem to mirror a movement taking place across the country to provide safeguards for underage citizens or those who may have problem gaming addictions.

There are currently two responsible gaming bills in the Empire State, S1550 and A1056, that lawmakers are considering. S1550 seeks to ensure responsible gaming messages are prominently featured on all gambling and sports betting advertisement in the state, while A1056 would establish a new problem gambling advisory council in New York.

On a federal level, Congressman Paul D. Tonko (D-NY) recently introduced legislation that would ban all online and electronic advertising of sports betting.