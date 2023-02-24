Davis Webb remains in the NFL but will assume a much more prominent role than his previous one.

The now-former Giants practice squad quarterback, who decided to transition to coaching after the conclusion of Big Blue’s playoff run, has joined Sean Payton’s staff in Denver. The newly-hired Broncos head coach has made Webb the team’s quarterbacks coach. Webb will be working directly with veteran Russell Wilson, who needs a bounce-back year after a miserable first season with the Broncos.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first on the news Thursday.

NFL veteran QB Davis Webb, who spent last season backing up Daniel Jones, is being hired as the Broncos’ QB coach, per sources. The 28-year-old Webb now will be coaching the 34-year-old Russell Wilson in his first NFL coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

Bills head coach Sean McDermott reportedly wanted to hire Webb as the Bills’ quarterbacks coach last year. Webb was with Buffalo from 2019-21. Instead, he opted to follow Brian Daboll to East Rutherford. Daboll coached Webb for a few years during his four-season stint as Bills offensive coordinator. Webb spent his final season as a player on the practice squad, and in a meaningless Week 18 matchup with the Eagles, earned his first career NFL start. It was a phenomenal gesture by Daboll and is now looked at as a swan song for Webb.

While this isn’t a coordinator position, the hire is still a significant deal. It’s obvious Webb is well-respected and those around the league know he has the intelligence to assume the role. Payton, a coaching legend, wasn’t just going to hire anyone to help fix Wilson. He was absolutely going to find the right guy and apparently believes the 28-year-old Webb is the man for the role.

How Webb fares in the position is yet to be determined. How he and the Denver coaching staff handle Wilson’s (and the rest of the team’s) hopeful turnaround is also unconfirmed. Nonetheless, this could be a huge stepping stone for Webb — maybe he’ll be in line to become an offensive coordinator after a few solid years with Denver? Who knows?