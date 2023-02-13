After a 99-win season and a disappointing exit from the playoffs in the ALCS, the Yankees have reloaded and are ready for another crack at it in 2023. Aaron Judge is back on a record deal and is New York’s captain. General manager Brian Cashman also reeled in Carlos Rodon to give the Bombers what looks like a lethal rotation.

The conclusion of the Super Bowl means baseball is on deck. You can bet the people who live on this apartment floor in the Bronx are excited for Spring Training to start this week:

This apartment floor in the Bronx is Yankees themed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oM817I8aT5 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 10, 2023

There’s a very real possibility all of them will be at Yankee Stadium on March 30th for Opening Day. I can only imagine what the roller coaster of emotions was like when Arson Judge was a Giant for, like, less than 10 minutes before he eventually re-signed with the Yankees.

Can you imagine what watch parties are like every night during the season? It has to be legit. What I love here is that it perfectly sums up just how obsessed New Yorkers are with their favorite baseball teams. Unless the person in charge did this on their own, the people who live in these apartments likely had to ask for permission to do this. And it was granted! I’d love to know how long this project took.

Regardless of how this happened, it was executed perfectly. New York baseball fandom is a little bit different than it is anywhere else. Anyone who disagrees will have to deal with this video getting submitted as evidence to prove them wrong.

If you look up the definition of “diehard Yankees fan” in your favorite dictionary, this video is what pops up. At least, that’s what I’m assuming.

