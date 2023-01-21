The Giants’ magic carpet ride will now take them to Philadelphia and the NFC divisional round. They are 7.5-point underdogs to the rival Eagles on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field (line via Sports Betting Dime). Here are the ESNY staff picks:

Ryan Honey, staff writer. The Giants are winning this game. It’s tough to overlook the Eagles’ talent and how they were able to finish the regular at 14-3, win the NFC East, and earn a first-round bye as the conference’s top seed. But it’s also tough to overlook Hurts’ injury and how great the Giants are playing right now. You also can’t forget that the Giants lost to the Eagles in Week 18 by only six points with various backups on the field, including practice squad quarterback Davis Webb under center. It’s incredibly difficult to beat a team three times in one season. And it won’t happen. Giants 24, Eagles 23.

James Kratch, managing editor. The Week 18 game does not matter. Nor does the Week 14 game. Or the 2007 Giants’ road to glory. This game stands alone. Contrary to the popular cliche, you can beat a team three times in one season if you are better than that team. The Eagles are better. The game will be competitive and the Giants will acquit themselves well. But Philly will do what the Vikings could not and get to Daniel Jones. The Giants score late to make it feel closer than it actually was. Eagles 27, Giants 20.

Josh Benjamin, staff writer. It’s been a great ride but all good things must come to an end. Brian Daboll should be so proud because even though his Giants will lose in Philadelphia, they’re sure to give the Eagles a fight from start to finish. Eagles 24, Giants 20.

Matt Musico, editor. The Giants continue to play with house money, but they’re also going to a place where they haven’t won a game in just about a decade. After two very different regular-season losses, it’ll be interesting to see how New York approaches this game. Eagles 24, Giants 21.

Danny Small, staff writer. The Giants have exceeded everyone’s expectations and then some this season, but this is the end of the line. A rested Eagles squad will be tough for the Giants. Eagles 27, Giants 17.

Jaguars at Chiefs (-8.5):

• RH: Chiefs 32, Jaguars 21.

• JK: Chiefs 41, Jaguars 27.

• JB: Chiefs 34, Jaguars 24.

• MM: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 14.

• DS: Chiefs 34, Jaguars 20.

Bengals at Bills (-5.5):

• RH: Bengals 30, Bills 28.

• JK: Bills 31, Bengals 24.

• JB: Bills 35, Bengals 27.

• MM: Bengals 28, Bills 24.

• DS: Bengals 27, Bills 26.

Cowboys at 49ers (-4):

• RH: 49ers 28, Cowboys 25.

• JK: Cowboys 22, 49ers 21.

• JB: 49ers 28, Cowboys 21.

• MM: 49ers 27, Cowboys 20.

• DS: 49ers 24, Cowboys 20.

Playoff standings:

T1-Honey: 3-3 against the spread, 5-1 overall.

T1-Kratch: 3-3, 5-1.

3-Benjamin: 2-4, 5-1.

4-Musico: 1-5, 3-3.

5-Small: 0-6, 2-4.

Final regular season standings:

1-Benjamin: 23-11, 21-12-1.

2-Kratch: 20-14, 18-15-1.

T3-Honey: 19-15, 19-14-1 .

T3-Small: 19-15, 17-16-1.

5-Musico: 18-16, 20-13-1.

