How many times have we said this year that the Giants are about to play in their biggest game of the season? Similar to last week against the Minnesota Vikings, this is Big Blue’s most meaningful game since beating the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl more than a decade ago.

The squad is heading to a location where they’ve struggled in recent years, and will surely be welcomed with plenty of boos, jeers, and double birds. A trip to the NFC Championship Game is on the line, but in reality, they’ve got nothing to lose.

Nobody — and I mean nobody — outside of their practice facility thought they had a legitimate chance to be in the position they’ve found themselves in. It was tough to know what New York would get out of Saquon Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones certainly didn’t look like the Giants’ future at that position, and the wide receiver room didn’t have a ton of legitimate playmakers.

Plus, Brian Daboll was a rookie head coach. General manager Joe Schoen also had a herculean task ahead of him when it came to cleaning up Dave Gettleman’s mess. But here they are, defying all expectations to be one of the last four NFC teams standing.

Are they suddenly feeling the pressure of so much unexpected success? No, I don’t think so:

All the pressure heading into this game is on the Eagles. They’re the conference’s top-seeded team. They’ll also enter rested after a first-round bye. The expectation is for Jalen Hurts and Co. to beat New York for the third time this season and fight next week for the NFC Championship. If Philly advances, they’d host the title game at Lincoln Financial Field.

There are a couple of keys to having success in the playoffs. One that happens quite often is watching a team get hot at the right time to make a run. The Philadelphia Phillies know or thing or two about that. Another is being the underdog and heading into a matchup with nothing to lose.

This season has already been a smashing success for the Giants. It looks like they’ve found their franchise quarterback, and the new regime has laid a tremendous foundation to build upon. Everything else is gravy at this point. New York looks hungry to keep spoiling seasons for teams favored to beat them. They’re not feeling the pressure of the moment right now, though.

