As the Giants prepare for their Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s a theme to many questions getting asked. Everyone is curious about what players think the environment will be like at Lincoln Financial Field.

We all already know, though. Wide receiver Darius Slayton is looking forward to the boos and middle fingers. Giants legend Eli Manning is planning on attending the game — against his better judgment — and is also bracing for impact.

Head coach Brian Daboll summed up what it’ll be like Saturday night in Philadelphia: hostile.

I mean, duh, right? This is a home playoff game for the Eagles. Fans will also have the opportunity to tailgate/consume adult beverages all day before kickoff. What do people think is going to happen?

Giants players may be ready for it themselves, but some are also taking the proper precautions for loved ones. Dexter Lawrence, for example, has told his mom that she’s not allowed to enter the building:

Dexter Lawrence told his mom that she can't attend the game in Philadelphia because she'd "go back at [Eagles fans]" 😂 pic.twitter.com/0uERtUc5n5 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 17, 2023

Now that’s a good son right there. Win or lose, the last thing Lawrence needs to deal with in Philly is a situation involving his mom responding to trash talkers.

The defensive lineman debuted for the Giants in 2019, so this is obviously the biggest game of his pro career to this point. Will he actually be able to keep Mama Lawrence out of the stadium on Saturday night? Dexter might have to splurge for a suite or something to shield his mom from Philly fans.

This year has been a breakout performance for Dexter Lawrence, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl this year. Between 2019 and 2021, he accumulated nine sacks, 81 solo tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, and 30 quarterback hits. In 16 games this season, Lawrence has 7.5 sacks, 68 solo tackles, seven tackles for a loss, and 28 quarterback hits.

Based on how he’s performed and the Giants’ success this year, it’ll be hard to keep his mother out of the stadium. However, at least he’s tried to warn her.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.