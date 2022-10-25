You know what they say…Once a Giant, Always a Giant. And for a few special ones, like former defensive end Michael Strahan, Only a Giant.
During Big Blue’s dramatic Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Strahan was watching in the NFL on FOX studios. He went through all kinds of emotions as New York stopped the Jags at the one-yard line with no time left on the clock.
If you need a quick refresher, here’s what the final play of the game looked like:
GAME OF INCHES AND SECONDS!
The pass is caught, but the @Giants D keeps the Jags out of the end zone as the clock hits 0️⃣. #NYGvsJAX pic.twitter.com/efSZ7tOMrT
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
As we can see, Christian Kirk and the Jags were literally inches away from tying the game and having an extra-point opportunity to win. But, the Giants’ defense did just enough to secure New York’s fourth straight victory.
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,050 BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
Here’s what Strahan looked like while watching this play happen in real time:
6️⃣-1️⃣@michaelstrahan reacts to the end of the @Giants game where they secure the last minute win 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UenI50xuJu
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2022
There are three stages of happiness that Strahan displayed here:
- Absolute euphoria that the Giants won.
- Taking a minute to talk smack to the doubters.
- Feeling relief that it’s over.
The Giants are off to their best start since 2008, which was a team Strahan was a part of. So, he knows what it feels like to be playing this well to begin a season. This is also not the first time Strahan was caught on camera celebrating a dramatic Giants win this year. Here’s what he looked like after New York beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 thanks to a missed field goal in the final seconds:
Michael Strahan reaction to the Giants win. pic.twitter.com/x1aysOEJI7
— ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 11, 2022
Here’s to hoping he’ll get more than a few opportunities to celebrate Big Blue victories in the coming weeks.
Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.