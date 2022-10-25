You know what they say…Once a Giant, Always a Giant. And for a few special ones, like former defensive end Michael Strahan, Only a Giant.

During Big Blue’s dramatic Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Strahan was watching in the NFL on FOX studios. He went through all kinds of emotions as New York stopped the Jags at the one-yard line with no time left on the clock.

If you need a quick refresher, here’s what the final play of the game looked like:

GAME OF INCHES AND SECONDS! The pass is caught, but the @Giants D keeps the Jags out of the end zone as the clock hits 0️⃣. #NYGvsJAX pic.twitter.com/efSZ7tOMrT — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022

As we can see, Christian Kirk and the Jags were literally inches away from tying the game and having an extra-point opportunity to win. But, the Giants’ defense did just enough to secure New York’s fourth straight victory.

Here’s what Strahan looked like while watching this play happen in real time:

6️⃣-1️⃣@michaelstrahan reacts to the end of the @Giants game where they secure the last minute win 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UenI50xuJu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2022

There are three stages of happiness that Strahan displayed here:

Absolute euphoria that the Giants won. Taking a minute to talk smack to the doubters. Feeling relief that it’s over.

The Giants are off to their best start since 2008, which was a team Strahan was a part of. So, he knows what it feels like to be playing this well to begin a season. This is also not the first time Strahan was caught on camera celebrating a dramatic Giants win this year. Here’s what he looked like after New York beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 thanks to a missed field goal in the final seconds:

Michael Strahan reaction to the Giants win. pic.twitter.com/x1aysOEJI7 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 11, 2022

Here’s to hoping he’ll get more than a few opportunities to celebrate Big Blue victories in the coming weeks.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.