The Jets will have what could’ve been a surprisingly strong year finish in a disappointing, yet familiar way. After entering their Week 10 bye with a 6-3 record, the 2022 season will end with more losses than wins. There are many things to like about Gang Green’s roster, except what’s going on at quarterback. Could Tom Brady be the guy to fix it?

Head coach Robert Saleh has continually come to the defense of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. There are also reports that general manager Joe Douglas has no plans on shopping the former second-overall pick in the trade market. But with Mike White’s contract expiring, New York has an opportunity to supplement this area of the roster.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur recently expressed regret on how the Jets have approached Wilson’s development:

LaFleur says, in hindsight, Zach Wilson would have benefited from sitting & watching a veteran. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 5, 2023

It would’ve been helpful for Wilson to do this in the first two years of his career instead of what’s happened. But what about now? If the Jets are truly committed to developing the signal-caller, why not pursue one of the greatest to ever do it in Brady?

Intending to keep Wilson on the roster doesn’t mean he’s going to be the starter, ya know.

Brady is set to hit free agency at the season’s end. Will he finally retire (and stay retired)? Does he want to run it back in Tampa, go home to San Francisco, or go somewhere else? WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti thinks Brady joining Gang Green would be the best thing for the GOAT’s legacy (quote via WFAN):

If there’s any way Tom Brady can add to his legacy, it would be to win a Super Bowl with the New York Jets.

This would be one helluva storyline. New York signs the guy that terrorized the team and its fan base for two decades with the goal of getting them to the promised land for the first time in more than half a century. Plus, he could help the Jets finally break their long losing streak to the New England Patriots.

It’d take some getting used to for Jets fans to see Brady don Green and White threads. I’d imagine that the adjustment period would be swift, though. After all, the Jets would have a competent quarterback under center. Not having to watch Wilson every Sunday for the time being would be another bonus.

This will be just one of the intriguing QB possibilities for the Jets to think about via free agency and the trade market. Based on the strides the defense has made and the weapons available on offense, it’d be foolish for New York to not at least consider bringing in a veteran quarterback to start.

Does Brady forget about his Patriots ties to return and face them twice a year? This is one of those hypothetical situations that many will have to see to believe.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.