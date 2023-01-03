On the surface, the Jets have taken a step forward in on-field results. After all, posting a 7-9 record is better than 2021’s 4-12 mark from head coach Robert Saleh’s first year in charge. But we have to go just one layer below the surface to see why Jets fans are so frustrated.

New York was 6-3 heading into its Week 10 bye. Losing to the New England Patriots in Week 11 was terrible, but they came back to dominate the Chicago Bears. That brought Gang Green’s season-long record to 7-4, along with mostly controlling their own playoff destiny.

That’s when things went off the rails. The Jets haven’t won since that matchup against the Bears. New York got a Christmas miracle and could still punch a ticket to the playoffs if they won the final two regular-season games. That ended quickly after old friend Geno Smith did what he does best against his former teams.

Saleh had preached most of the year that this isn’t the “Same Old Jets”. However, it’s hard for fans to not feel this way. The 2022 campaign is ending in another losing season, no playoffs, and major questions about the team’s quarterback.

Getting eliminated from playoff contention happened in an excruciating fashion. Losing five in a row will do that. The Jets defense hasn’t played as well as it did earlier in the year, but the unit has certainly still kept Gang Green in contention each week.

Throughout this losing streak, the defense has allowed more than 23 points just once. It was a 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13. That’s not what’s most frustrating about the Jets’ offense, though. It’s the inability to literally get anything going.

More losses than touchdowns. Over the past five games, New York has lost more often (five times) than the offense has found the end zone (four times). That’s incredibly frustrating for the players, as well as the fans who’ve been watching this happen.

New York produced just one touchdown against the Vikings. It was a rushing touchdown from quarterback Mike White. The Jets managed another rushing touchdown the following week in Buffalo against the Bills. This was was from running back Zonovan Knight. Zach Wilson’s return in Week 15 vs. the Detroit Lions produced two passing touchdowns, both of which were caught by C.J. Uzomah.

This leads us to our next sad fact…

The eight-quarter TD drought. New York has scored just nine total points over its past two games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks. Jets fans haven’t seen any players — offense or defense — find the end zone since the fourth quarter of Week 15.

Losing games and encountering a second-half tailspin is bad enough. But to do it in this fashion makes it a little extra brutal.

